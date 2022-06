Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP) — Abortion providers are bracing for the final days of the U.S. Supreme Court’s guarantee of a right to an abortion. In places such as Wisconsin where the procedure could be banned if the court overturns Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood isn’t scheduling appointments beyond June 25. In South Dakota, the state’s only abortion clinic says it has “paused” scheduling abortions beyond the end of the month.

