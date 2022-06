A luau is more than just a theme for a backyard barbecue or class party. For Hawaiians, it's a way of celebrating important milestones such as birthdays, weddings, and graduations (via Hawaii Luaus). But for visitors, going to a luau on one of the islands is a popular tourist attraction that's viewed as a way for outsiders to experience Hawaiian and Polynesian traditions firsthand. Today, it may not be the most authentic way to learn about these cultures, but luaus do have their roots in ancient customs. You can see traces of those traditions even when you pay an entrance fee to attend a Hawaiian luau.

HAWAII STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO