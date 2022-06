One person was injured in a crash this morning on Route 422 in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Indiana Fire Association, State Police and Citizens’ Ambulance to Route 422 East near the South Sixth Street exit at 1:07 this morning. Fire officials say that the driver was heading west and veered off the road, hitting the guard rail to his right. He tried to get his car back on the road but it went into the median and hit the guard rails on the other side.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO