In a June 17, 2022, press release, Saline Mayor Brian Marl announced his intentions to seek a sixth term as Saline Mayor. “It has been the honor of my life to serve as Mayor these past 10 years,” Marl said. “With numerous projects and initiatives underway, I have no intention of quitting a job the voters have faithfully elected me to perform. Make no mistake, these past few years have been exceedingly difficult – Saline in the national news, our community devastated by pandemic, and the subsequent economic shutdown,” said the Mayor. “But I am not discouraged or deterred. Our community needs continuity of leadership, strong determination, and a vision for our future.”

SALINE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO