The Morning News: Murder Suspect, SROs, and Wastewater

An 18-year-old drowned at Eastwood Lake in Chapel Hill Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Chapel Hill Police Department confirmed to Chapelboro that around 2:20 p.m., police, fire and other emergency responders received calls reporting a drowning near South Lakeshore Drive and Markham Drive at the lake. A statement from a police department spokesperson said an 18-year-old patient, identified as Christian Poteat Jr., was treated on scene before being taken to UNC Hospitals. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
Comments / 0