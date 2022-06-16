ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Morning News: Murder Suspect, SROs, and Wastewater

By Aaron Keck
chapelboro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s news: Chapel Hill Police arrest a...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Man taken to hospital from Raleigh shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot on East Martin Street in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police confirmed someone was shot in the 800 block of the street in a residential area. The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. A suspect was not in custody...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Raleigh shooting east of downtown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was seriously injured in a shooting just a few blocks east of downtown Raleigh Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East Martin Street, according to Raleigh police. A man was seriously injured...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder
cbs17

1 dead after Raleigh crash, vehicle fire: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead, and three others are injured after a crash ended in a vehicle fire. This happened around 4 a.m. Saturday near North Raleigh Blvd. and Mullbury Street. Officials said one person died from the crash and three others were taken to the hospital.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Woman dies, 3 others seriously injured in fiery car wreck in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died and three other people were injured after a vehicle crash ended with the vehicle engulfed in flames in Raleigh early Saturday. The wreck happened around 4 a.m. Saturday along North Raleigh Boulevard near Millbank Street, according to Raleigh police. The victims in...
RALEIGH, NC
abc45.com

Confrontation between two men leads to murder in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- A man is dead after a confrontation at a home in Graham. According to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 5732 Rumley Road in reference to a cardiac arrest. When they arrived, they found Michael Hickox who deputies immediately began performing CPR on. The...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Woman shot in Kernersville, suspect at-large

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning in Kernersville, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say the shooting occurred at around 1:48 a.m. on the 1000 block of Solomon Drive. The 42-year-old victim was in the car arguing with a man when officers say the man […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WRAL

Franklin Street 'less welcoming' with higher rates of crime, harassment

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Business owners and customers on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill are concerned and frustrated with an increase in crime and harassment. They say they are worried for their safety after recent events – like a deadly stabbing on Monday, a recent public nudity incident, and constant harassment of their employees.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man charged nearly a year after a shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police charged a man accused in a shooting from 2021. It happened on Camden Avenue on July 20, 2021. Police said they found a man who'd been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he survived his injuries. During the investigation, officers identified a suspect but said there wasn't enough probable cause to make an arrest at the time.
HIGH POINT, NC
cbs17

Durham police investigating 6 burglaries in townhome community

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating several recent incidents of burglaries in a townhome community. Police say six burglaries have been reported in the area of Lexington Street and Bedford Street since May 3, five of which occurred since June 8. These thefts occurred late at night,...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Teenager Drowns in Chapel Hill Lake

An 18-year-old drowned at Eastwood Lake in Chapel Hill Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Chapel Hill Police Department confirmed to Chapelboro that around 2:20 p.m., police, fire and other emergency responders received calls reporting a drowning near South Lakeshore Drive and Markham Drive at the lake. A statement from a police department spokesperson said an 18-year-old patient, identified as Christian Poteat Jr., was treated on scene before being taken to UNC Hospitals. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Fire breaks out near Raleigh homeless camp

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire broke out in a wooded area near a homeless camp, according to firefighters. This happened near Sumner Blvd and Triangle Oaks Drive after 5:30 a.m. in Raleigh. Firefighters said the fire started in a wooded area behind an apartment complex. Firefighters said there...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

US 1 south reopens in Wake Forest after car and SUV crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck between a car and SUV closed all lanes of southbound Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1 in Wake Forest for about a half hour Thursday night, officials said. The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. along U.S. 1 at Templeridge Road, according to a...
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Deadly 15-501 shooting not a random act, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said a shooting on 15-501 late Tuesday that left a 19-year-old dead was not a random incident. The Durham Police Department’s preliminary investigation showed the shooting was also not a road rage incident. The shooting took place on 15-501 North near Pickett...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy