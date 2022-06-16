Smith-Green superintendent accepts Noblesville job

Hamilton County’s two boys basketball Indiana All-Stars, Carmel’s Peter Suder (left) and Westfield’s Braden Smith, took a moment for a picture after the second of the two Indiana-Kentucky All-Star games Saturday, June 11 at the Southport High School fieldhouse. Suder played well in both games, scoring 11 points, along with six rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots in Indiana’s 104-77 victory over Kentucky Friday, June 10 at Owensboro, then adding nine points, five rebounds and four blocks in Indiana’s 50-35 win at Southport. Smith was unable to play both games due to an injury, but was still there cheering Indiana on. Smith will be heading to Purdue University, while Suder has committed to Bellarmine University.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO