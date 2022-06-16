ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Smith-Green superintendent accepts Noblesville job

By Joe Carroll
WANE-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHURBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) The Smith-Green Community Schools Board of Trustees will be looking for a new superintendent following the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Daniel Hile who has accepted a similar position at Noblesville Schools according to an email from Jeremy Hart, Smith-Green...

www.wane.com

city-countyobserver.com

Graduation Of The 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy

(Indianapolis, IN)-This evening, June 16, 2022, the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy completed its graduation ceremony in the Indiana State Capitol Rotunda. Opening remarks were made by Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter followed by a commencement address from Jerome Ezell, a retired Indiana State Police Major. After...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Noblesville, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Noblesville, IN
readthereporter.com

Indiana All-Stars take down Kentucky

Hamilton County’s two boys basketball Indiana All-Stars, Carmel’s Peter Suder (left) and Westfield’s Braden Smith, took a moment for a picture after the second of the two Indiana-Kentucky All-Star games Saturday, June 11 at the Southport High School fieldhouse. Suder played well in both games, scoring 11 points, along with six rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots in Indiana’s 104-77 victory over Kentucky Friday, June 10 at Owensboro, then adding nine points, five rebounds and four blocks in Indiana’s 50-35 win at Southport. Smith was unable to play both games due to an injury, but was still there cheering Indiana on. Smith will be heading to Purdue University, while Suder has committed to Bellarmine University.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Lawmaker to reintroduce bill allowing Hoosiers to indicate disabilities on ID

INDIANAPOLIS – Some law enforcement agencies are working to better communicate with Hoosiers who have disabilities. And some state lawmakers want to join those efforts. Emergency communication boards are now located inside every vehicle with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. They were donated by the Autism Society of Indiana to help deputies communicate with Hoosiers who have disabilities.
INDIANA STATE
#Churbusco#Smith Green School Board#Noblesville Schools#The School Board#Westview Schools
readthereporter.com

Sheridan’s Boxley Cabin open for visitors

The Sheridan Historical Society has begun opening offering Saturday open hours for the George Boxley Cabin up on the hill in Veterans Park. Society docents will be available to offer a tour of the cabin and its environs to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through Labor Day weekend.
SHERIDAN, IN
WANE-TV

‘Right thing at the right time’: Teens save 6 from Kokomo fire

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Three teenagers who discovered a house on fire helped six people and four animals escape the flames in Kokomo. Max Campbell and brothers Alex and Julian Lindley, all students at Taylor High School, were dropping off a friend when they saw the fire early Thursday. They knocked on the door but a friend inside thought it was just a prank. But Alex Lindley told them, ‘Dude, your house is on fire.’
KOKOMO, IN
a-z-animals.com

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby)

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby) It’s been more than 150 years since Indiana decided to be known as “The Hoosier State,” and most people who live in Indiana are proud to call themselves Hoosiers. Indiana touches on Lake Michigan and has 19 lakes of its own that are all more than 500 acres in size.
INDIANA STATE
The Exponent

Ex-Domino's Pizza worker sues chain

A Lafayette man has filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the company that owns about nine Domino's Pizza stores in Indiana, saying the company's delivery drivers are not fairly compensated for expenses in violation of federal wage and hour laws. Christopher Anderson worked for a local Domino's store from August...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Education
readthereporter.com

Partial closure of 96th Street to begin this week in Carmel

96th Street between Westfield Boulevard and Maple Drive is scheduled to be closed to thru traffic from June 21 through July 19 for improvements associated with The Edge apartment construction projects. The primary detour route will be 106th Street and Keystone Parkway. For a portion of this closure period, local...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Best Asian-style restaurants in Indianapolis according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) — What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. Indianapolis features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Sisters to open alcohol-free beverage store in Carmel

Sisters Andrea Marley and Kristin Patrick have always wanted to have their own store. They saw an opportunity to do that after they both stopped drinking alcohol in the last year. Patrick said they saw an article in Vogue about booze-free bottle shops, and they decided to bring one to...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Maintaining a cool home

INDIANAPOLIS — We know that more hot weather is coming and we are crossing our fingers in the hope our air conditioners can keep up. On 13Sunrise, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some steps to maintain the HVAC system and keep the cool air flowing even during record heat.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Indianapolis Zoo Says G’Day to Kangaroo Exhibit

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Kangaroos and cockatoos have arrived at the Indianapolis Zoo. Kangaroo Crossing, the zoo’s first kangaroo exhibit, opens Saturday. 13 kangaroos acquired from zoos in Nashville and Cleveland will share space with 10 cockatoos — and with you. Like the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, the 13-thousand-square-foot enclosure doesn’t have barriers, but is designed for visitors to walk through and see the kangaroos up close. The kangaroos may hop across a visitors’ walkway, or pause long enough for you to pet them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Another heat wave on its way to Indiana first week of summer

INDIANAPOLIS – All sunshine all day long makes for perfect Father’s Day weather in Indiana! After we wrap this weekend up, however, it’s back to the heat for the first week of summer!. Father’s Day planner. 3 record-breaking weather days. Last week, we ended up breaking...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

