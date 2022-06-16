ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Watch 8 could rival Casio G-Shocks with new waterproofing tech

By Matt Evans
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Future)

Apple quietly published a patent for new waterproofing tech back in April this year, which now makes sense due to watchOS9’s advanced fitness metrics and multisport capabilities.

The patent, which we covered at the time it was published, showcases a ‘smart water detector’ which uses a thin membrane to detect if water has entered the device. This system would be more accurate than Apple’s current water resistance technology, allowing it to safely shut down or run water-ejection programs automatically.

Apple Watch Series 7 currently has a water resistance rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010 (opens in new tab). In theory, the new water detection systems would allow Apple Watch users to plumb even further depths, or spend even more time in the water with increased security.

Based on what we saw in watchOS9, it sounds as though Apple’s making a move into the adventure watch space, taking on the likes of Casio G-Shock and Garmin. We’ve already written about Apple’s move into Garmin’s space with its running metrics.

(Image credit: Apple)

However, we’re now seeing the bigger picture with this mostly-forgotten about patent and the watchOS9’s new multisport option for triathletes, which would allow you to seamlessly switch between swimming, cycling and running.

Apple is also implementing a SWOLF score for swimmers, which tracks a stroke count combined with the time, in seconds, it takes to swim one length of a standard pool.

It seems as though Apple has got water on the brain this go-round, and it could be gearing up for some real rugged adventures. Of course, the biggest barrier to this is that Apple Watches are stylish, expensive and significantly less durable than the rough-and-tumble Garmins and practically indestructible G-Shocks.

Wrapping itself in something suitably shock-absorbing with a military aesthetic would be a new direction for the Apple Watch 8. Apple is no stranger to releasing limited edition watches, such as the Nike colorways for the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 7.

A rugged Apple Watch with carbon fiber, rubber or stainless steel casing might be just the thing to continue the move in this new direction.

With a Master’s Degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Matt started his digital journalism career at Men’s Health and stayed on for over two years, where he earned his stripes in health and fitness reporting. Since then, his byline has appeared in a wide variety of publications and sites including Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything from exercise, to nutrition, to mental health, alongside covering extreme sports for Red Bull.

Stretching is Matt’s top fitness tip. He originally discovered exercise through martial arts, holding a black belt in Karate, and trained for many years in kickboxing. During COVID he also fell in love with yoga, as it combined martial-arts style stretching with a bit of personal space.

When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

