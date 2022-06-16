'Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies' Gets Holiday Season Release Date

Demonic children are nothing new to the world of horror. Whether they're the actual spawn of the devil, like the titular baby from Rosemary’s Baby, just plain evil, like Orphan’s not-so-little Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman), or something in between, like the various children touched by the supernatural from The Ring, The Exorcist, and many, many other movies, this particular kind of enfant terrible has been making the rounds ever since the dawn of the genre. They appear in stories about the corruption of the innocent, the fear of evil hiding in plain sight, and, of course, the trials and tribulations of becoming a parent - particularly, a mother. There is, after all, something inherently terrifying in bringing a whole new human being into the world and raising them without a blueprint, with no clear idea of what they’ll become. Thus, it isn’t rare to find horror stories that are, in the end, about nothing more than the strangeness of fostering another person into your own body or discovering that your sweet baby isn’t as sweet as you thought. All of these stories take a complex look at a part of many women’s lives that is usually romanticized, giving us a somewhat exaggerated glimpse of how hard becoming a mother can be. But no story accomplishes this goal quite like HBO’s horror-comedy miniseries The Baby.

