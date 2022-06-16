ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies' Gets Holiday Season Release Date

By Matt Villei
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFocus Features has announced the theatrical release dates for their upcoming film Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies. The emotional story is set to have a limited release in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco on December 2, with a greater domestic release set to occur on December 9, and a...

Collider

'Big Sky' Sets Return Date For Season 3 as Reba McEntire Joins Cast

With Season 3 confirmed earlier this year, ABC announced that the hit drama Big Sky will return to television on a new night starting on September 21. Originally airing in the prime spot after the long-running medical drama giant Grey's Anatomy on Thursdays, the series will now slot in at the same 10 p.m. spot, though on Wednesdays instead following the network's comedy slate. It joins ABC's heavyweight public school comedy Abbot Elementary in swapping over to Wednesday night.
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' Celebrates the Uncertainty of Youth

It’s a classic story. A twenty-something, lost in life, uncertain of their way, meets somebody who’s a little more established, and it’s through this person — typically in the form of love — that the wandering twenty-something finds their way. Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth tells this story, or at least a version of it, but the film manages to pivot around the typical narrative clichés that many others of its ilk fall into. Like Frances Ha, Lady Bird, Bo Burnam’s Eighth Grade, and any number of other contemporary “coming of age” films, Raiff’s latest centers around a character for whom romance isn’t the ultimate outcome. The movie does have plenty of love and romance, but it makes damn sure to portray a more realistically complicated portrayal of youth and all the uncertainties that come along with it. Not only that, but Cha Cha Real Smooth celebrates youth and the possibilities of all its uncertainties, taking a stance that not having everything figured out is simply a glorious part of life.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Spiderhead': Where to Stream the Chris Hemsworth Sci-Fi Thriller

Netflix and Chris Hemsworth are fast becoming a match made in film heaven. Hemsworth starred in Extraction (2020), which became one of Netflix’s most-watched original films, and also served as an executive producer on Interceptor (2022), which has also become one of the top films on Netflix. And now, Hemsworth is set to star in another upcoming film called Spiderhead, and given his previous success, we cannot wait to see the movie.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Cha Cha Real Smooth': Where Is the Dakota Johnson Dramedy Streaming?

Cooper Raiff, is slowly but steadily making a name for himself in the indie circuits, he received critical acclaim for his 2020 coming-of-age dramedy Shithouse which he produced, wrote, edited, and played the lead role. Picked up for release by IFC Films after landing the SXSW’s Grand Jury Prize, and winning plaudits at the Sundance Film Festival, Raiff is definitely here to stay. Much as his first feature, Cha Cha Real Smooth is yet another film centered around the college experience, well at least the post-college experience. Like his first, he also not only plays the lead character, Andrew, but he is also the film’s writer and director.
MOVIES
Collider

The 10 Best, Underrated TV Friendships That Are #BestFriendGoals

Over the years, TV shows worldwide have featured many incredible friendships. From Thelma and Louise to Jerry and George, these friendships have been a source of wholesome feelings and beautiful emotions for viewers. The more famous ones have made their way into everyday vocabulary and are used to exemplify great friendships. While not as well-known, some of these friendships have still left a permanent mark on people’s hearts.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Neil Diamond Sings 'Sweet Caroline' at Fenway Park in Rare Public Appearance

It was a beautiful day to be at Fenway as the legend himself Neil Diamond sang the long-played "Sweet Caroline" at the home of the Boston Red Sox. The song. has since become a staple for the team and Fenway since 1997 when it was played by one of the employees during a game after someone they knew had a baby named 'Caroline'.
BOSTON, MA
Collider

10 TV Characters You Expected Might Die, But Somehow Never Did

TV shows — particularly ones that involve crime, action, or other high-stakes plots — are no strangers to death. The sudden passing of a supporting or main character is a great way to inject some extra drama or suspense into a show, and it's a trend that can be seen in many of the most beloved dramas of the last few decades.
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Lightyear': Is Pixar's 'Toy Story' Spin-Off Streaming Online?

We all had our favorite toys growing up that we’d go on the craziest adventures with. If Pixar’s beloved franchise Toy Story taught me anything, it’s that our toys had some without us too! Across four films, we got to learn about some of the toys’ dramatic backstories, one of which was space ranger Buzz Lightyear. Where did the inspiration for the Buzz Lightyear toy and his backstory come from though? With Pixar’s latest film Lightyear, we’ll discover the "real life" origin story of the man behind the iconic toy, the titular test pilot/astronaut Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans (aka Captain America).
MOVIES
Collider

6 Best Beach Movies To Kick Off The Summer

As the summer approaches and the beaches open up, the time comes to also changes our movie preferences. After all, what better way to get into the summer mood than to watch a movie that perfectly exemplifies summer in all of its qualities: beaches, getaways, the heat, and the water.
MOVIES
Collider

The 10 Best Disney Movies That Get Surprisingly Dark

Some audiences dismiss Disney films as harmless kids’ films full of light-hearted magic and non-threatening whimsy. However, while the house of mouse prides itself on delivering great films for families, many of their animated and live-action classics go to darker places than many choose to give them credit for.
MOVIES
Collider

How Horror-Comedy 'The Baby's Demon Child Humanizes Motherhood

Demonic children are nothing new to the world of horror. Whether they're the actual spawn of the devil, like the titular baby from Rosemary’s Baby, just plain evil, like Orphan’s not-so-little Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman), or something in between, like the various children touched by the supernatural from The Ring, The Exorcist, and many, many other movies, this particular kind of enfant terrible has been making the rounds ever since the dawn of the genre. They appear in stories about the corruption of the innocent, the fear of evil hiding in plain sight, and, of course, the trials and tribulations of becoming a parent - particularly, a mother. There is, after all, something inherently terrifying in bringing a whole new human being into the world and raising them without a blueprint, with no clear idea of what they’ll become. Thus, it isn’t rare to find horror stories that are, in the end, about nothing more than the strangeness of fostering another person into your own body or discovering that your sweet baby isn’t as sweet as you thought. All of these stories take a complex look at a part of many women’s lives that is usually romanticized, giving us a somewhat exaggerated glimpse of how hard becoming a mother can be. But no story accomplishes this goal quite like HBO’s horror-comedy miniseries The Baby.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

7 Best Michael Mann Movies to Watch If You Love 'Tokyo Vice'

It's official: HBO Max's hit crime series Tokyo Vice will return for a second season. Starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe, the acclaimed show is loosely based on U.S. journalist Jake Adelstein's memoir and account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police in the late '90s. A breakout exclusive for HBO's streaming service, Tokyo Vice has been hailed by fans and critics for an engrossing narrative, taut suspense and vibrant storytelling.
MOVIES
Collider

'Lightyear' End-Credits Scenes Explained: Is Zurg Really Vanquished?

Editor’s Note: The following contains Lightyear spoilers.After stealing the spotlight from Woody twenty-two years ago in Toy Story, Buzz Lightyear finally gets the spotlight in his own spinoff movie, Lightyear. Chris Evans voices the space ranger in this solo adventure, as he tries to get himself and his crew off a hostile planet. Lightyear also stars Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, and Uzo Aduba.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Ending Explained: Who Does Belly Choose?

Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.It’s been an emotional summer for Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) and the others in Cousins Beach on Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han. The love triangle between Belly, Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jerimiah (Gavin Casalegno) has been heating up, seemingly having taken a turn for Jeremiah’s favor after his long-awaited, late-night kiss with Belly. Elsewhere, Steven (Sean Kaufman) has been working hard to be “enough” for his girlfriend Shayla (Minnie Mills), but he’s spiraling after another setback. All the while, Laurel (Jackie Chung) has been trying to cope with the fact that Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) has made her peace with dying, unwilling to put herself through experimental trials, now that her cancer has returned. In the season finale, the time has come for the debutante ball, bringing more than a fair amount of chaos for all those involved. But, there are surprises in store (whether those be good or bad). Let’s break it down.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': That Surprise Episode 7 Namedrop, Explained

Editor's note: The following article contains Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 7 spoilers.Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has had a successful run so far. Seven episodes in, there is not much to complain about. While some episodes explore timely ideas with new aliens and scenarios, "The Serene Squall" takes a twist that leads the narrative to the past, specifically Star Trek V: The Final Frontier. Spock's (Ethan Peck) episode-ending declaration isn't the first — the episode is full of them.
TV SERIES
Collider

Beyond ‘Stranger Things,’ 10 Times “Running Up That Hill” Made TV Dramatic

It’s the bewitching song about “a deal with God” and getting him to “swap our places.” The main synth and drum machine make for an intoxicating mix. How literal or figurative it all is, can be up to you. When you heard it on Stranger Things as Max (Sadie Sink) fought for her life, it was thanks to the efforts of music supervisor Nora Felder. Singer Kate Bush has always been very selective of how her music is used. With a clearance coordinator, Felder created, “Elaborate scene descriptions that provided as much context as possible so that Kate and her camp would have a full understanding of the uses.” It worked out well, and it didn't hurt that Bush was a fan of the series. But this isn't the first time Bush’s original has been used in the mainstream.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

Beyond 'Pose', 'Orange', and 'Euphoria': 9 Examples of Trans Representation on TV

This year has been particularly difficult for trans people. Roughly 300 bills introduced across 36 states seek to curtail the rights of trans people to obtain medical care, play sports, access public restrooms and other sex-segregated facilities, update birth certificates, and exist in public schools. This Pride month, the best resistance we can mount to this wave of transphobia is to celebrate trans stories.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

From 'The Incredibles' to 'Finding Nemo': The 10 Best Disney Movie Dads

Although most Disney characters only have one parent (if any), when a character does have a dad, it's usually a pretty good one. Disney films are full of fathers who support their children, whether they're princes and princesses, superheroes in the making, or lively wooden puppets. While honorable mentions include...
MOVIES

