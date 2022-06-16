ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

In Race for Attorney General, Brown Leads O’Malley in Fundraising

By Nene Narh-Mensah
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 3 days ago

U.S. Representative Anthony Brown outraised former Baltimore City District Court Judge Katie Curran O’Malley in the last six months, new campaign finance records show.

Brown’s campaign reported late Tuesday that it has more than $1,239,247 cash on hand.

His campaign said it raised nearly $944,400 from January 13 to June 7.

O’Malley (D) raised just over $623,000 during that same period. She retained about $839,000 cash on hand, as of June 7.

Brown launched his campaign for state attorney general in late October , hours after incumbent Brian E. Frosh (D) announced he would retire rather than seek a third term.

O’Malley entered the race in December, seeking to follow in the footsteps of her father, J. Joseph Curran Jr. (D), the longest-serving elected attorney general in state history.

A poll by the University of Baltimore and Baltimore Sun released earlier this month showed Brown leading O’Malley 42% to 29% among likely Democratic voters; more than a quarter of those polled were undecided in the race. In late May, while the poll was being conducted, O’Malley was endorsed by the Washington Post’s editorial board.

According to the newly filed campaign finance report, Brown collected nearly $800,000 in individual contributions during the reporting period.

He also received multiple donations from current federal fundraising committees, totaling nearly $85,000. O’Malley didn’t receive any donations from such groups.

Some of Brown’s current colleagues in Congress also contributed, including Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D) of North Carolina’s 1st District, who gave $2,000, Rep. John Garamendi (D) of California’s 3rd District, who gave $1,500, and Maryland’s Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D), who represents the Baltimore area and donated $1,000.

The campaign was also bolstered by donations from multiple progressive political action committees, including The Collective PAC, which supports Black progressive candidates across the country, and the Progressive Majority PAC, which raises money for liberal candidates.

O’Malley collected more than $613,000 in donations from individuals. She also collected $7,234 from other Maryland candidate accounts, including $2,500 from former Maryland House Appropriations Chair Maggie McIntosh (D), $3,000 from Baltimore County Councilmember Izzy Patoka (D), and $1,234.04 from J.D. Merrill, O’Malley’s son-in-law who closed out a 2018 state senate campaign account this month.

O’Malley’s fundraising total includes a $20,000 donation to herself. Earlier this year, the Brown campaign was questioned about whether $40,000 in expenses for his federal campaign was improperly boosting his run for state office , which his campaign denied.

Brown’s largest costs in the new state report went towards salaries ($114,866), then fundraising ($103,151).

O’Malley’s biggest expenditures were employee salaries ($168,172) followed by media costs ($111,993); she reported spending no money on fundraising during this reporting period.

Brown released a statement saying his fundraising totals “show that our campaign’s vision is resonating with Marylanders.”

“We’re engaging with voters in every corner of our state, listening to their concerns and discussing how we can build a more just and equitable Maryland together,” he said. “We must have an Attorney General who is committed to breaking down the barriers that working families face. We’re getting that message out, we’re not taking any vote for granted and working hard to deliver a victory this July and in November.”

Catherine Larsen, O’Malley’s campaign manager, was dismissive of Brown’s take.

“It’s no surprise that a conventional politician and sitting Congressman like Anthony Brown can raise money,” she said. “But no amount of money can hide the fact that Brown has never tried a criminal case in Maryland and doesn’t have the experience voters want in their attorney general.”

The Republican race

On the Republican side, former Anne Arundel County Councilmember Michael Peroutka raised $23,972.80 from January 13 to June 7, $15,322.80 more than his opponent, former president of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, Jim Shalleck.

Peroutka hasn’t been in the race as long as Shalleck, but the former councilmember and controversial figure has already surpassed him in terms of fundraising.

Shalleck reported raising just $8,650; he retains $3,408 cash on hand. Peroutka retains a $33,627 cash balance.

Peroutka’s campaign carries an outstanding loan balance of $10,000 from February, while Shalleck retains $11,800 in campaign debt dating back to 2014.

Shalleck, a former prosecutor, got an endorsement from the Washington Post for the GOP primary near the end of this reporting period, which could lead to increased support going forward. In the Baltimore Sun poll , the GOP candidates were essentially tied among likely Republican voters, with nearly two-thirds undecided.

The post In Race for Attorney General, Brown Leads O’Malley in Fundraising appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Comments / 4

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maryland Reporter

Anne Arundel County Voters’ Guide: Candidates for executive, council, legislature

This is an updated list of candidates for local and state offices in Anne Arundel County as of June 8. Candidates for county executive, county council and local judiciary offices are listed first, followed by the state legislature. A voters guide to statewide offices is a separate link, as are voters guides by the League of Women Voters and the Baltimore Sun.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Your Voice, Your Future: Meet the Maryland Republican Gubernatorial Candidates

BALTIMORE, Md. (7News/WBFF) — It's your voice and your future. Meet the candidates for Maryland's Republican gubernatorial primary. Candidates Secretary Kelly Schulz, Delegate Dan Cox and Robin Ficker take questions surrounding education, crime, marijuana. It’s an opportunity to educate yourself on who to vote for in the Maryland Primary Election.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Baltimore County, MD
Elections
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
California, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Baltimore, MD
Elections
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
WBAL Radio

Kamenetz widow slams Franchot in video

The widow of the late Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who died four years ago as he was running for governor, has posted a video making a recommendation on this year's Democratic primary for Governor. “I encourage all Democrats to vote for anyone but (Comptroller Peter) Franchot," said Jill Kamenetz...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Voters Guide: Statewide candidates for governor, comptroller, attorney general

MarylandReporter.com is publishing this comprehensive list of statewide candidates for Maryland governor, attorney general and comptroller. It includes links to the candidates’ websites, stories, endorsements and voters guides by other organizations, as well as coverage of the races in general. If you think we’ve missed something, let us know by contacting Len@MarylandReporter.com.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Mcintosh
Person
Kweisi Mfume
Person
John Garamendi
Wbaltv.com

Mail-in ballots mailed to wrong addresses in Baltimore City

Mail-in ballots were sent to the wrong addresses in two legislative districts in Baltimore City, elections officials told 11 News. | 2022 MARYLAND VOTER'S GUIDE: How to vote, who's running, important dates. Baltimore City Election Director Armstead Jones said the ballots were mailed to the wrong addresses and that the...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Race for Baltimore City State’s Attorney

Two-term incumbent Marilyn Mosby and challengers Ivan Bates, a local defense attorney and Thiru Vignarajah, a former city, state and federal prosecutor are in the race to be elected Baltimore City State’s Attorney. Baltimore Sun journalist Lee Sanderlin and city residents weigh in on the candidates.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Sun#Attorney General#Campaign Finance#Maryland Senate#Election Local#District Court#Democratic#The Washington Post
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Touts Success Of 2022 AFRAM Festival

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore. The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab. WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.  “Listen, there is no world...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
foxbaltimore.com

Howard County celebrates purchase agreement of property owned by Girl Scouts

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County representatives celebrated the purchase agreement of a 21-acre property from the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by Senator Chris Van Hollen, state and local officials, and community members to celebrate the completion of the purchase agreement for Camp Ilchester.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Maryland Matters

Maryland Matters

Maryland State
967
Followers
616
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland. We have the largest full-time reporting staff dedicated to covering legislative developments out of the Statehouse in Annapolis on key issues.

 https://www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy