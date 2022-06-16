ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi fire on I-80 closes lanes early Thursday

Cover picture for the articleTwo lanes of westbound Interstate 80 were closed after a crash involving a semi...

Crash lands two people in hospital, non-life threatening injuries

OMAHA, Neb. — At 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, dispatchers received a call reporting a crash at North 114th Ave. and West Maple Road. Omaha police say a 2011 Toyota Rav 4 was headed southbound on North 114th Ave., then turned west onto West Maple Road in front of a westbound 1997 Harley Davidson.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Papillion three-car crash injures one person, serious injuries

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — One person is hurt after a three-car crash in Papillion on Saturday. The sky camera network caught the crash near 72nd Street and Highway 370 just before 5 p.m. Officials say crews rushed one person to Children's Hospital with serious injuries. There's no update on...
PAPILLION, NE
kfornow.com

South 56th Street And Old Cheney Road Intersection Repair Begins Monday

(KFOR Lincoln June 18, 2022) The stormwater pipe maintenance project at the intersection of South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road starts Monday, June 20. Business access will be maintained. StarTran Route 53-Southpointe bus stops will be closed during this work. This project is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, June 28.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Two-vehicle accident in Fremont County leads to pair of fatalities

(KMAland) -- A two-vehicle accident led to a pair of fatalities on Saturday evening in Fremont County. A 2021 Dodge Charger driven by Rodelio Martinez, 26, of Columbus, Nebraska and a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Garrett Grossman, 20, of Omaha were traveling on I-29 MM16 when Martinez lost control and struck Grossmann’s vehicle.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Two Gretna teens die, another airlifted to hospital in crash near Percival

PERCIVAL, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash on I-29 near Percival. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies said 26-year-old Rodelio Martinez lost control of his Dodge Charger and collided with a Jeep Wrangler being driven by 20-year-old Garrett Grossman. The vehicles then rolled into a ditch. Grossman’s Jeep was found in a field just east of the interstate.
PERCIVAL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fremont County Crash Claims 2 Lives

(Percival) Two people died, and three others suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Fremont County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:38 p.m. on northbound Interstate 29 near the 16-mile marker. Authorities say a 16-year-old juvenile female and a 14-year-old male from Gretna, Nebraska, died in the crash. Authorities said 20-year-old Garrett Grossman, 18-year-old Hannah Devitt, and a 15-year-old female from Omaha suffered injuries. Abel-1 airlifted Grossman, Audubon Lifenet transported the 15-year-old female, and Glenwood Rescue transported Hannah Devitt to UNMC.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival

PERCIVAL, Iowa (WOWT) - A crash on I-29 near Percival, Iowa left two people dead. Iowa State Patrol tells 6 news just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday a Dodge Charger lost control and struck a Jeep, sending both cars rolling into a ditch. Everyone inside the Jeep was ejected or partly...
PERCIVAL, IA
KETV.com

3 people injured in 2 separate shootings on 24th street, blocks away

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating two separate shootings that injured a man and wounded two women. According to police, the first shooting happened at 3:39 Sunday morning near 24th and Lake streets. Police said Marcell Phillips, 27, was located with a gunshot wound. Phillips was transported to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha fire crews respond to Friday morning house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews responded to a small house fire that produced a large amount of smoke Friday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded at 10:45 a.m. Friday to a home near 16th and H Street for a fire alarm. The fire department says crews...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Waterloo crash seriously injures 2 women

WATERLOO, Neb. — Officials are investigating a crash that seriously injured two women in Waterloo. According to police, the crash happened around midnight on 240th Street, north of Center Road. Police said a truck and car were involved in the crash, but details of the crash are unknown.
WATERLOO, NE
klin.com

Lightning Strike Closes Lincoln Daycare

The immediate future of Project Future Daycare at 4720 W. Huntington Avenue is unknown. It is closed today. It may be closed for the next several days. The building was hit by lightning during Thursday evening’s storms. Daycare owner Heidy Castillo tells KLIN News the owner of the building...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

North Omaha crash kills one person, injures two

OMAHA, Neb. -- One person is dead after a car accident in Omaha. Omaha police said officers were called to the scene near 72nd Street and Military Avenue Thursday night. The OPD said a car was headed north on 72nd Street and tried to turn left onto Military Avenue when a car going south on 72nd Street hit it.
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Two men cited for Wednesday night incident

Two individuals were cited following an incident at about 9:10 Wednesday night. Police responded to a business in the 1200 block of East 23rd Street for an alcohol complaint. An investigation resulted in Luke J. Lehmann, 20, of Fremont being cited for minor in possession while Keyata D. Walker, 20, was cited for procuring alcohol to a minor.
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man arrested following accident

A Fremont man was arrested following a one-vehicle rollover accident on Thursday morning. Officers responded to the accident at 8:11 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 275 and the Military Avenue exit. Contact was made with Allan J. Farrand, 34. An investigation resulted in Farrand being arrested for driving...
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Fatal Fremont County crash

All eight teams are excited for CWS. 6 News Traffic Alert: 168th Street reopens from West Center to Pacific. Between West Center Road" and Pacific is open again to traffic with one lane available in each direction. CWS 2022: Severe weather outlook. Updated: 5 hours ago. A quick rain shower...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Saturday morning shooting injures one person

OMAHA, Neb. — At 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, Omaha police were called to a shooting scene near 12th and Castelar streets. Officers say that one person was injured, and the victim reportedly left the scene prior to their arrival. Shortly after the 911 call, Delray Bradshaw, 25, arrived at...
OMAHA, NE

