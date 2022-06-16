TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi fire on I-80 closes lanes early Thursday

(Percival) Two people died, and three others suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Fremont County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:38 p.m. on northbound Interstate 29 near the 16-mile marker. Authorities say a 16-year-old juvenile female and a 14-year-old male from Gretna, Nebraska, died in the crash. Authorities said 20-year-old Garrett Grossman, 18-year-old Hannah Devitt, and a 15-year-old female from Omaha suffered injuries. Abel-1 airlifted Grossman, Audubon Lifenet transported the 15-year-old female, and Glenwood Rescue transported Hannah Devitt to UNMC.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO