ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed raises interest rate by .75%, biggest increase since 1994

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its attempt to tackle inflation, the Federal...

www.today.com

Comments / 1

Related
MarketRealist

How Much Will Mortgage Payments Go Up With the Fed Rate Hike?

As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to announce a hefty interest rate hike this week, current and prospective mortgage holders wonder how the increase will impact their mortgage payments. Article continues below advertisement. Whether you’re eyeing a new mortgage or have a variable interest rate, you’ll want to...
BUSINESS
CBS LA

How to make money on rising interest rates

Since the announcement by Fed Chair Jay Powell that the Federal Reserve was raising its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the highest rate increase since 1994, many people have worried the hike will cost them money. RELATED: Federal Reserve raises key interest rate 0.75 percentage points as it tries to calm inflationWith mortgage rates rising, credit card debt likely increasing and money more expensive to borrow, it might be hard to feel optimistic about the financial future. However, experts said it doesn't have to be all doom and gloom, and that there are money-making opportunities when interest rates...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Nbc
insideedition.com

Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rate by 0.75 % in Historic Bid to Battle Inflation

In its strongest effort to halt spiraling inflation, the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it was raising interest rates by a historic three-quarters of a percentage point. It is the highest singe rate jump since 1994. "The labor market is extremely tight and inflation is much too high," said Federal Reserve...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
CNBC

The Fed will raise rates in the week ahead, but what Chair Powell says may matter most

The Federal Reserve's two-day meeting is the highlight of the week ahead, and the next catalyst for markets will be what clues it gives about future rate hikes. The Fed is widely expected to raise the fed funds rate by a half point Wednesday and again next month, but Friday's very hot consumer inflation report sparked expectations policymakers could hike faster and higher.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Fed Chair Powell: Another 0.75% Rate Hike On The Table For July

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded higher in a volatile session on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's largest interest rate hike since 1994. The Federal Open Market Committee opted to raise fed funds rates by 0.75% on Wednesday to a new target range of between 1.5% and 1.75%, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said another 0.75% rate hike is on the table for the next Fed meeting in July.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Inflation is Biden's fault

Inflation continues to rage throughout the economy. Earlier this month, the consumer price index, an estimate by the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the change in costs consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.6% year over year in May. Meanwhile, the producer price index, the change in prices received by domestic producers for their outputs, increased by 10.6%. The latter number suggests that inflation is accelerating, not decelerating, as sooner or later, these costs will have to be passed on to the consumer. And, of course, the most notable metric of inflation is the cost of gasoline, now above $5 per gallon and certain to go higher as the summer driving season kicks into high gear.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Recession Risk Ramps Higher as Inflation and Rates Soar

The smell of recession is in the air. Some economists have argued for months that an economic downturn may well be coming soon. Harvard economist Lawrence Summers has noted that at no time in the past 65 years has inflation stood above 4%, unemployment stood below 5%, and the economy failed to enter recession within the next two years.
BUSINESS
TODAY.com

Adjustable-rate mortgages get new interest amid skyrocketing rates

Just over a decade ago, the country was crippled by financial crisis fueled by homebuyers with loans they couldn’t afford and adjustable-rate mortgages that allowed them to overextend. When their rates rose, millions went into foreclosure but with today’s housing market and rising interest rates, many buyers are turning to an old familiar tool. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.June 19, 2022.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy