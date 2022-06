A new state law could jump-start the conversion of much of Virginia’s government vehicle fleet from gas-powered to electric cars by asking state officials to look at a vehicle’s lifetime costs rather than just its sticker price before buying. “We believe this will drive more electric vehicles out there,” Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg and the […] The post Under new law, some of Virginia’s government fleet is poised to go electric appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO