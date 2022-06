The Buccaneers still need one more pass rusher to round out their core on defense. They would be wise to look into Carlos Dunlap. The Buccaneers currently have a void on their roster created by the departure of Jason Pierre-Paul. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson should work their way up the depth chart to give the Bucs three quality pass rushers to use at any given time, but this probably isn’t enough for a team that has its sights set on a Super Bowl.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO