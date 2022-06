Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall is urging those who have recent financing statement filings with the department’s Uniform Commercial Code Section to “beware of a deceptive mailer from a Raleigh-based company,” stated a press release from Marshall’s office. “The mailings from NC UCC Statement Service prompt people to pay a $90 fee to request a copy of a document that they can print directly from the UCC section of the Secretary of State’s website (www.sosnc.gov) for free.”

