Suspect in burglary at Memphis clothing store left ID, bank card in vehicle left at scene, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a burglary at a Memphis clothing store.

The burglary happened May 18 at a New Trends store on Summer Avenue, records show.

When Memphis Police responded to the store’s alarm, several suspects fled and jumped into both a red sports car and a Ford F-150, according to an affidavit.

Some suspects attempted to flee in a silver GMC Terrain but were unable to get it started, so they jumped into the F-150.

Inside the GMC Terrain, an officer found items identifying Gerald Johnson, including a social security card, bank card, key chain and two keys.

The vehicle was towed.

Officers were then contacted by a woman said the GMC Terrain was stolen after she let her sister drive it, according to the affidavit.

The woman’s sister told police she borrowed the car, and it was stolen while she was at the Sheraton hotel downtown, records show.

The woman notified her sister, who then called police.

Both women said they did not know Johnson and did not know why any of his belongings would be in the vehicle.

On June 14, Johnson spoke with police.

According to the affidavit, he said he had been playing basketball at a gym near Vance Middle School when he ran into a friend. The pair then went to another friend’s house to play cards.

He described the vehicle as a small SUV, matching the description of the GMC Terrain.

After Johnson was arrested, he began complaining of stomach pain and spitting up blood, police said.

He was taken to Regional One before being transported to 201 Poplar.

He’s charged with Burglary of Building and Theft of Property - Motor Vehicle.

©2022 Cox Media Group