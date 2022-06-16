Murder suspect dad: `If I can’t have them neither can you’
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (AP) — Prosecutors say a suburban Chicago man charged in the drowning deaths of his three young children left a note for his estranged wife saying, “If I can’t have them neither can you.”
Prosecutors mentioned the note Wednesday during a bond hearing for 35-year-old Jason Karels of Round Lake Beach.
He faces three counts of first-degree murder in the drowning deaths Monday of 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old Cassidy Karels and 2-year-old Gideon Karels.
Prosecutors say officers sent to his home to check on the welfare of the children found the note.
A Lake County judge ordered Karels held on a $10 million bond.
