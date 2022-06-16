ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Saline County's COVID cases up 47.4%; Kansas cases surge 46.2%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Salina Journal
 3 days ago
New coronavirus cases leaped in Kansas in the week ending Sunday, rising 46.2% as 4,674 cases were reported. The previous week had 3,196 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas ranked 37th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.9% from the week before, with 753,773 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 0.62% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Saline County reported 56 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 38 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 14,301 cases and 251 deaths.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Kiowa County with 727 cases per 100,000 per week; Thomas County with 579; and Linn County with 350. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Johnson County, with 1,369 cases; Sedgwick County, with 547 cases; and Shawnee County, with 295. Weekly case counts rose in 80 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Johnson, Sedgwick and Wyandotte counties.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 14 counties, with the best declines in Finney County, with 9 cases from 23 a week earlier; in Trego County, with 9 cases from 23; and in Gove County, with 6 cases from 13.

In Kansas, three people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, four people were reported dead.

A total of 794,533 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,946 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 85,515,795 people have tested positive and 1,011,275 people have died.

Kansas's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 12.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 474
  • The week before that: 394
  • Four weeks ago: 367

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 59,343
  • The week before that: 56,290
  • Four weeks ago: 49,207

Hospitals in 30 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 31 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 3

softshoe
3d ago

So instead of 10 cases they have almost 15? You will notice that they never discuss actual numbers. It’s because there aren’t that many

Reply
6
guest
2d ago

The sniffles!! Really. Covid propaganda is used for political and power gain. The Democrats are out to take everyone’s wealth

Reply
4
Salina Journal

