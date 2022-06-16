Tornado spotted in west central Wisconsin amid heat wave

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A confirmed tornado that left debris in its wake was spotted in two west central Wisconsin communities Wednesday, the National Weather Service at La Crosse said.

A tornado spotted in Tomah was described as “large and extremely dangerous” and debris has been seen “lofted” on radar, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

The tornado also was spotted 7 miles (11.27 kilometers) northeast of Mauston. It was described as “rain-wrapped,” which made it difficult to see.

No information was immediately available about damage or possible injuries in either location.

The severe weather came amid a heat wave that pushed temperatures into the 90s and beyond Wednesday in a stretch spanning from northern Florida to the Great Lakes and covering about a third of the country’s population.