ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckees Rocks, PA

Man in Custody After Frist Responders Called to Same Address in McKees Rocks Twice

beavercountyradio.com
 3 days ago

(McKees Rocks, Pa.) A man is in custody today after first responders were called to the same address in McKees Rocks twice Emergency first...

beavercountyradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Mckees Rocks, PA
Mckees Rocks, PA
Crime & Safety
Eye On Annapolis

Pennsylvania Man Arrested After Brandishing Gun on I-97

Maryland State Police arrested a Pennsylvania man for brandishing a stolen firearm in an alleged road rage incident that occurred yesterday in Anne Arundel County. The accused is identified as Decoste Albes, Jr., 21, of Hatfield, Pennsylvania. Albes is charged with first degree assault, possession of a stolen firearm, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and other related handgun charges. He was processed at the Glen Burnie Barrack and transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brake failure leads to controlled crash at Rostraver Airport

No injuries were reported when the pilot of a Cessna 414 lost control of its brakes Sunday afternoon, causing the airplane to crash at the Rostraver Airport. Caiolinn Ertel, 61, of Pittsburgh was flying from Leesburg, Va., to Rostraver, where her plane is based, when she realized she had lost control of her brakes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#911
Pocono Update

Most Disturbing Urban Legends Of Pennsylvania

Urban legends exist across the globe. Some more sinister than others, the following stories from Pennsylvania will have you locking your doors and looking around every corner. According to lore found on Onlyinyourstate.com, a website dedicated to sharing facts based in your state, a greedy monk worked at a mission in Easton, PA. This monk presumably amassed a fortune of wealth from blackmailing wealthy individuals who confessed their sins to him. Coercive and crafty like a snake, it was over time that the monk became like this until he got noosed for fatally assaulting a frail woman. The mission, however, couldn't rid itself of the evil monk. His body resurrected, transforming into a ghoul. He retreated into the forest and only returned to the mission to feast on the monks left behind. The monks then ran for their lives and escaped the building before it crumbled.
EASTON, PA
erienewsnow.com

Storms Bring Down Trees, Wires Across Northwestern Pennsylvania

Storms moving through northwestern Pennsylvania brought down trees and wires Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Fry Rd. near Old State Rd. in Franklin Township to clear away debris from the trees. There was also a downed power line. In Union City, tree limbs and a power line fell on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
therecord-online.com

Wolf Administration, Fish And Boat Commission, And Game Commission Celebrate First Pennsylvania Native Species Day

HARRISBURG, PA – Leaders from seven state agencies Friday highlighted the importance of protecting native species, which are critical to protecting our natural resources, at a stream restoration site at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission headquarters. Governor Tom Wolf has proclaimed the first Pennsylvania Native Species Day. The agencies,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Wolf Administration suspends Pennsylvania's biodiesel fuel requirement

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Wolf Administration has announced a suspension of Pennsylvania's two-percent biodiesel fuel requirement. The suspension will run through July 26 in an effort to ease the low stock and spot shortages of diesel fuel. It will allow out-of-state diesel to be sold in Pennsylvania, which is one of the only states that requires a mix of biodiesel in diesel. "This step was a proactive measure to help ensure the to help ensure that fuel is available to keep the supply chain functioning and food and other products in the marketplace and on consumer tables during extraordinary circumstances," the administration said in an email. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will monitor the conditions that impact the available supply and the suspension may be modified or extended if deemed necessary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

Wolf Continues Push For $2,000 Direct Payments To Pennsylvanians As Prices Soar

​COATESVILLE, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf’s cabinet member Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead was joined by Representative Dan Williams at Coatesville City Hall on Thursday to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to act to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians.
COATESVILLE, PA
Government Technology

Washington County, Pa., Approves $3.2M for Internet Expansion

(TNS) — Washington County commissioners on Thursday approved spending $3.2 million in federal funds to extend broadband service to 944 homes and businesses and other locations in two municipalities, including West Finley Township, which has no Internet service. Kinetic by Windstream, a subsidiary of Internet service provider Windstream Holdings...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy