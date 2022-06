(Undated) – Gas prices remain unsettled. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy, the national average has fallen two cents from yesterday to $5.01 a gallon. The price per gallon has also fallen a penny in Indiana to $5.18. However, the statewide average for Illinois saw a four-cent increase to $5.61 a gallon. Gas is $4.48 in Georgia and it’s $6.41 in California.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO