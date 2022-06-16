Obituary for Noel Dixon Snell

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Juneteenth was officially made a federal holiday in 2021, but it has been celebrated since June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, declaring freedom for the enslaved people. “It is an awesome holiday and I am grateful that it is now a national...
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Jesse Townley, age39, of Oakdale, was arrested and charged with Entry on or Remaining on Land or in Place where Forbidden. Bond was set at $ 881.00. Townley remains in the VPSO jail. Joseph Edward Bradford, Jr., age 24,...
OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - Firefighters battled a large fire that began at a vacant restaurant and spread to the First Baptists Church Thrift Store in Oakdale Thursday evening. Viewers reported that multiple departments from surrounding communities helped extinguish the fire at the shopping center off Hwy 165. Residents of the area said heat from the fire could be felt from the highway.
FORT POLK–An Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) between the Vernon Parish Police Jury and Fort Polk could save taxpayers upwards of $20 million over the next 10 years and provide a source of revenue for the parish totaling approximately $1.3 million, said Vernon Parish President Jim Tuck. Congress authorized the...
One Arrested and One Wanted in Connection with Burglaries and Thefts in Southwest Louisiana. Louisiana – According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, BPSO began investigating a burglary and theft at an unoccupied residence in Ragley, Louisiana, in February. It was discovered that a substantial amount of property was stolen from the residence beginning in November 2021. Surveillance equipment was installed at the site during the investigation. On May 11th, two people were caught on camera committing a burglary in the early hours of the morning. During the course of the burglary, the surveillance equipment was stolen.
Evelyn Carlton Gearen could have been anything she wanted to be. Today, at 97, she wants to be home taking care of her husband, Pete, who celebrated his 101st birthday June 2. Pete could never be more — or less — than he is — a genuine, honest-to-God cowboy who began riding at age 3.
The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies across the State of Louisiana has learned, Louisiana House Bill 729, or referred to as the “Mug Shot Bill” has passed through the Louisiana Legislature and is expected to be signed off on by Governor John Bel Edwards according to information from the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association.
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Farm Stand, located at the Main Street Truck Park, is now accepting EBT/SNAP and Senior Citizen Ag vouchers as payment. The Pineville Farm Stand sells a variety of locally grown produce, meat, eggs and milk. Jadwin Ford, a manager at the Main Street Truck Park said the organization is excited to make local food more accessible.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect Involved in June 6 Theft. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on June 16, 2022 that they are currently investigating a theft that occurred on the morning of June 6th, in the 1200 block of Highway 27. According to BPSO, a...
9:12 a.m.: Caller on Jefferson Street (Tante Huppe House) stated that during the evening of the day several juveniles came on the property and were swimming in the swimming pool. 9:30 a.m.: Caller on Hampton Street stated on May 4 he came home and found his 9MM pistol missing from...
We always hear about Holly Beach, Cypremort Point, and Toledo Bend but there is a handful of other great Louisiana beaches you may not have never heard of...until now. Summer is here, and with that comes planning family trips. If you're looking for something new and closer to home, take a look at some of these great Louisiana beaches you might not even know exist.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Saharan dust has been causing hazy skies in the Central Louisiana area, along with air quality issues. KALB Chief Meteorologist Rachael Penton explained that Saharan dust coming into the area is something that happens every year during the summer. “Saharan dust is dust from the Sahara...
