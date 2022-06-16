Obituary for Tamara White

One Arrested and One Wanted in Connection with Burglaries and Thefts in Southwest Louisiana. Louisiana – According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, BPSO began investigating a burglary and theft at an unoccupied residence in Ragley, Louisiana, in February. It was discovered that a substantial amount of property was stolen from the residence beginning in November 2021. Surveillance equipment was installed at the site during the investigation. On May 11th, two people were caught on camera committing a burglary in the early hours of the morning. During the course of the burglary, the surveillance equipment was stolen.

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO