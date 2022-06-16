Obituary for Tamara White

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Jesse Townley, age39, of Oakdale, was arrested and charged with Entry on or Remaining on Land or in Place where Forbidden. Bond was set at $ 881.00. Townley remains in the VPSO jail. Joseph Edward Bradford, Jr., age 24,...
One Arrested and One Wanted in Connection with Burglaries and Thefts in Southwest Louisiana. Louisiana – According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, BPSO began investigating a burglary and theft at an unoccupied residence in Ragley, Louisiana, in February. It was discovered that a substantial amount of property was stolen from the residence beginning in November 2021. Surveillance equipment was installed at the site during the investigation. On May 11th, two people were caught on camera committing a burglary in the early hours of the morning. During the course of the burglary, the surveillance equipment was stolen.
FORT POLK–An Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) between the Vernon Parish Police Jury and Fort Polk could save taxpayers upwards of $20 million over the next 10 years and provide a source of revenue for the parish totaling approximately $1.3 million, said Vernon Parish President Jim Tuck. Congress authorized the...
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office released an alert last night they are investigating a theft, which occurred the morning of June 6, 2022 in the 1200 block of Highway 27. A silver 2002-2006 Nissan Altima with a black front bumper was observed on surveillance footage arriving at the location at approximately 6:40am. An item was taken from the property and placed in the vehicle before departing.
9:12 a.m.: Caller on Jefferson Street (Tante Huppe House) stated that during the evening of the day several juveniles came on the property and were swimming in the swimming pool. 9:30 a.m.: Caller on Hampton Street stated on May 4 he came home and found his 9MM pistol missing from...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrests for June 6, 2022 – June 12, 2022. The following four felony arrests were made during the week of June 6, 2022 to June 12, 2022, according to Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On June 7, 2022, Billy...
