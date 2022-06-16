View from the Cab: Organizations hold events together

For the first time ever, Illinois Beef Association hosted its Summer Conference and annual meeting in conjunction with the Illinois Forage & Grassland Council Forage Expo in Macomb.

IBA and IFGC members and stakeholders met last week to discuss industry issues, network with other producers, elect leadership and honor award recipients. The combined events this year offered producers the opportunity to participate in both meetings at one location, for one registration fee.

Numerous educational sessions bridged the beef industry and forage production topics. Dr. Scott Brown with University of Missouri and Meghan Grebner of Brownfield Ag News jointly presented a Market Outlook for 2022 and University of Illinois’ Dr. Dan Shike shared insights on heifer development and beef cattle longevity.

The forage and baling demonstrations for IFGC Expo were hosted a few minutes from the conference at River Oak Ranch outside of Macomb. Owner and past IBA Commercial Producer of the Year Trevor Toland conducted tours of the cattle operation along with Carson Welsh, showcasing the work they have done on the ranch’s cow-calf and forage enterprises.

Both organizations recognized statewide award winners during an evening awards dinner. IBA named the Farm Family of the Year, Seedstock Producer of the Year, Commercial Producer of the Year, Environmental Steward of the Year, Outstanding Junior of the Year as well as the new IBA Member of the Year award winners.

IBA also held its annual meeting and election of new directors and officers during the conference activities.

The Illinois Beef Association is a service-based non-profit organization that strives to be the foundation of a profitable and sustainable beef industry. The Illinois Beef Association in its current form was created in 1995 following a merger of the Illinois Beef Association (formed in 1985) with the Illinois Beef Council and the Illinois CattleWomen. The association's Policy Division works to advance members’ economic and legislative interests while the IBA Checkoff Division is the Qualified State Beef Council of Illinois administering the state and national beef checkoffs.

Predecessor organizations to the Illinois Beef Association include the Illinois Livestock Association (1979-1984), the Illinois Livestock Feeders Association (1959-1978) and the Cornbelt Livestock Feeders Association (1955-1958). The IBA Checkoff Division's predecessor organizations were the Illinois Beef Council (1986-1995) and the Illinois Beef Industry Council (1971-1985).

