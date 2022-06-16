ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

What's the difference in assisted living to independent living?

By By Amy Eppel
Daily Leader
 3 days ago
Evenglow Senior Living is a Life Plan Community in the heart of Pontiac offering a variety of living environments and arrangements to help meet the growing demand for senior living options.

Our community is not-for-profit and faith-based. We have four buildings representing different levels of care: The Residences at Evenglow (independent living), The Lodge at Evenglow (assisted living), The Inn at Evenglow (memory care) and Tjardes Health Center (skilled nursing and rehabilitation) at Evenglow.

We’d like to share the difference between independent living and assisted living and provide some direction on how to determine which one best suits you or your loved one's needs.

Independent living is for seniors who can and want to live on their own without any assistance. These seniors may choose to move to an independent living portion of a senior living community like Evenglow because they want to be around more of their peers.

Assisted living, on the other hand, is more suited for people who may need some assistance with daily tasks and also enjoy social interaction and an active lifestyle that a senior living community provides.

Many times, couples make a move one time from a longtime home to a senior living community to independent living and when and if the need arises, move to assisted living or another more health-focused part of the campus. This is why a Life Plan Community like Evenglow is attractive to a growing number of Baby Boomers and active older adults seeking a maintenance-free and stress-free apartment home.

Independent living offers residents community involvement, on- and off-site activities like yoga, gardening, a variety of clubs and access to a fitness center or wellness center. It also includes basic services like meals, laundry, housekeeping and transportation.

Assisted living provides apartment-style living with full or mini-kitchens, help with cleaning, laundry and daily activities like bathing, grooming and medication management.

Who can benefit from independent living vs. assisted living?

An assisted living community may be the right decision for seniors who:

• Need minor assistance but don’t require 24-hour medical care

• Are seeking for social activities and new friendships

• Are in good health currently but know they’ll need more help soon

• Prefer an active lifestyle and activities but don’t have access to transportation

An independent living community may be the right decision for seniors who:

• Have the ability to live independently

• Don’t want to worry about home repairs or lawn care

• Are looking for opportunities to meet people their age

• Would enjoy a bustling, social environment

• Want easy access to services and activities geared toward seniors

We are here to answer your questions and to assist you in making the best decision for you and your loved ones. Visit https://evenglow.org/ for more information or call 815-844-6131.

Amy Eppel is Marketing and Communications director at Evenglow Senior Living

