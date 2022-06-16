ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Large tree falls, blocking Wade Avenue in Raleigh

By Nia Harden, WRAL reporter
 3 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A downed tree was blocking traffic on Wade Avenue near Glenwood Avenue on Thursday morning. The massive tree fell around 5 a.m. WRAL's...

Raleigh, NC
