COVID-19 vaccine shots for U.S. infants, toddlers and preschoolers moved a step closer Wednesday.The Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers gave a thumbs-up to Moderna's two-shot vaccine and also to Pfizer-BioNTech's three-shot series for the young age group. The panel of experts voted unanimously that the benefits of Moderna's and and Pfizer's shots outweigh any risks for children under 5 — a group that includes roughly 18 million youngsters. They are the last remaining group in the U.S. to get vaccinated and many parents have been anxious to protect their children. If all the regulatory steps are cleared, shots...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO