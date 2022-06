SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A transportation worker was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening gun violence at a Northern California rail yard, authorities said. Deputies were called to the Chaboya Division bus yard of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose shortly before 8 a.m. by a report that the man had made a threat while other workers were there, according to a statement from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

