Exploring process of mourning: 'Shivah: A Novel from Memory' author Lisa Solod discusses memory

If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s the importance of mourning. Whether it’s mourning a death, a personal loss, or a changing situation, we all have our own way of acknowledging it.

In her new book that was just released on June 14, “Shivah: A Novel from Memory,” author Lisa Solod explores the process of mourning a lost childhood and a mother who is still living.

“It’s about a mother and her daughters who are struggling to deal with the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, and what it means for their relationship, and what it means for their mother’s life,” said Solod.

The novel is written from the perspective of the oldest daughter Leah who is dealing with her mother’s Alzheimer’s and trying to find some reconciliation with how her mother raised her.

“[It’s] about her struggle to know who her mother was, to accept who she is now, and try to make some peace with their relationship which has been very rocky for most of their time together. Once her mother loses her memory, there’s a whole new way of being with her that the daughter has to assume.”

“Shivah” is split into seven parts to mimic the seven days of Shivah which is the Jewish mourning period. While Solod admits “it’s a very Jewish book,” even those unfamiliar with Jewish cultural and religious practices can relate to the themes of family and trauma.

Her first reading and discussion are at Congregation Mickve Israel on Thursday, June 23, at 7 p.m. Since Mickve Israel is Solod’s synagogue, and the book leans heavily on Jewish themes, she said it seemed like the perfect place to start her appearances.

The reading is free and is in partnership with The Book Lady Bookstore which will be selling copies of “Shivah: A Novel from Memory” on site.

Solod has a few appearances planned, though she explains it’s not exactly a book tour. “We’re setting up some things. You know my press is an independent press… I will be reading at some other bookstores.”

If you can’t make the reading, you can still order it online through Solod’s publisher, Jaded Ibis Press, or at The Book Lady Bookstore.