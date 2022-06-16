ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Exploring process of mourning: 'Shivah: A Novel from Memory' author Lisa Solod discusses memory

By Subscribe
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9QZb_0gCapnnb00

If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s the importance of mourning. Whether it’s mourning a death, a personal loss, or a changing situation, we all have our own way of acknowledging it.

In her new book that was just released on June 14, “Shivah: A Novel from Memory,” author Lisa Solod explores the process of mourning a lost childhood and a mother who is still living.

“It’s about a mother and her daughters who are struggling to deal with the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, and what it means for their relationship, and what it means for their mother’s life,” said Solod.

'I am the youth':Savannah-Chatham students take up mantle of defending 'obscene' books

Local authors:Back in the Day Bakery owner Cheryl Day nominated for James Beard Foundation book award

The novel is written from the perspective of the oldest daughter Leah who is dealing with her mother’s Alzheimer’s and trying to find some reconciliation with how her mother raised her.

“[It’s] about her struggle to know who her mother was, to accept who she is now, and try to make some peace with their relationship which has been very rocky for most of their time together. Once her mother loses her memory, there’s a whole new way of being with her that the daughter has to assume.”

“Shivah” is split into seven parts to mimic the seven days of Shivah which is the Jewish mourning period. While Solod admits “it’s a very Jewish book,” even those unfamiliar with Jewish cultural and religious practices can relate to the themes of family and trauma.

Her first reading and discussion are at Congregation Mickve Israel on Thursday, June 23, at 7 p.m. Since Mickve Israel is Solod’s synagogue, and the book leans heavily on Jewish themes, she said it seemed like the perfect place to start her appearances.

The reading is free and is in partnership with The Book Lady Bookstore which will be selling copies of “Shivah: A Novel from Memory” on site.

Savannah Difference Makers:With Book Nation of Dreamers, Dream Smith sees literacy as first step to thriving community

Solod has a few appearances planned, though she explains it’s not exactly a book tour. “We’re setting up some things. You know my press is an independent press… I will be reading at some other bookstores.”

If you can’t make the reading, you can still order it online through Solod’s publisher, Jaded Ibis Press, or at The Book Lady Bookstore.

IF YOU GO

What: Reading and discussion of “Shivah: A Novel from Memory” with Lisa Solod

When: Thursday, June 23, at 7 p.m.

Where: Congregation Mickve Israel, 20 E. Gordon Street

Cost: Free

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Tybee Island held their annual Wade-In event in honor of Juneteenth

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Singing, music, and most importantly, remembering the past brought hundreds of people to Tybee Beach Sunday for the annual Wade-In. ”It took bravery, it took compassion, and it took courage. It took all of those things. They took their lives into their hands and they came out, and they came out and got in the water. They were jailed for coming into the water,” Julia Pearce said.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

Photo Gallery: Mary’s Place annual gala

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mary’s Place hosted its annual gala at Savannah Station Thursday night. The dinner and silent auction benefit the organization’s work on preventing sexual assault and advocating for victims. For more information on Mary’s Place (formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center) visit this link. Take a look at some of the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Loved ones gather to remember Stephen Chauncey following the Wilmington River boat collision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Family and friends of 37-year-old Stephen Chauncey are raising a toast in celebration of his life. “A week before the accident, he texted his sister and said ‘hey let’s take a virtual shot of fireball.’ It just became a thing. So that’s what that was for and everyone in there knew that,” Tessa Suggs, Stephen Chauncey’s Girlfriend said.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Entertainment
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
WTGS

Juneteenth Celebrations underway in Savannah and Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — One of the many celebrations in honor of Juneteenth kicked off and Georgia Southern Armstrong campus held its second annual Juneteenth celebration Friday evening. Now, a federal holiday, Juneteenth recognizes and honors the history of enslaved African Americans. University officials say Juneteenth is not only...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Community celebrates 50 years of Lake Mayer

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a celebration five decades in the making. Lake Mayer in Chatham County is celebrating 50 years of service. It’s one of Savannah’s most versatile parks, ranging from a roller rink and fishing to basketball and tennis courts. Staff celebrated the big...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Bakery#Jewish
wtoc.com

Celebrating Juneteenth in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend there is so much going on, from Father’s Day to Juneteenth. Juneteenth, which is now a federal holiday, is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. There are several events happening in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, including the Original Juneteenth Festival Saturday in Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fort Stewart Independence Day celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrate July 4th in the presence of heroes while listening to superstars. The first large-scale, open-to-the-public event at Fort Stewart since the start of the pandemic will be a country music concert by Trace Adkins. Colonel Manny Ramirez is the Garrison Commander of Fort Stewart joined...
FORT STEWART, GA
blufftontoday.com

WHHS Valedictorian offers sage advice to peers, next generation

Wade Hampton High School's top graduating senior had some wise words during her valedictory address that both inspired and amused the crowds of students, family and spectators during WHHS' May 26 graduation. "Do your best. Be true to yourself, and don’t take life too seriously because no one makes it...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Savannah 2022

The Southern Belle with its historic mansions, elegant architecture, moss-adorned oak trees, and lush green squares, it’s is one of the prettiest and most loved (it frequently tops many a prestigious travel list) cities in the US. Set on the coast, it’s one of the oldest cities in the state of Georgia, and curious visitors are drawn from over all the world to find out just what makes this place so charming and special. Unsurprisingly, there’s also a fine collection of places to stay, from historic and intimate boutiques to modern high rises. Here are some of the best cool and unusual hotels in Savannah, Georgia (in no particular order, they’re all gorgeous)…
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
wtoc.com

Registration event for Savannah Police Department activities league

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for something fun to do Saturday with the kids, the Savannah Police Department may have the perfect opportunity for you. The Police Athletic and Activities League is holding open registration for their football and cheerleading season. It’s happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lucius “Bo” Levitt Rec Area at 1501 Stiles Avenue.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Hampton County Watermelon Festival resumes after COVID pandemic

The Hampton County Watermelon Festival - long dubbed by organizers as the longest continuing festival in South Carolina - returns next week after a two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 80th annual H.C. Watermelon Festival will be held June 20-25 in various locations throughout the county. With the pandemic...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Cat rescued after spending 17 hours trapped in Forsyth Park tree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While typically people come to Forsyth Park to admire the fountain, Thursday most were looking up. Hanging on 45 feet above Forsyth, a one-year old cat named Murray. “Murray loves to go outside,” said owner Cameron Powell. But during a stroll through the park Wednesday...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Saturday afternoon shooting at Hilton Head Park

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — One person was injured and three teens in custody following a Saturday afternoon shooting on Hilton Head Island. The incident happened at Lowcountry Celebration Park around 4:45 p.m. Beaufort County Deputies say a man was shot by a teen that was in a group...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

“Feed the Boro” food drop happening this weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Families in need in Bulloch County have the chance to pick up a week’s worth of food tomorrow. Folks from Feed the Boro say they’re continuing these food drops because so many families continue to struggle. The heavy coats will be gone, but the...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah’s Brickyard Community receives new sign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new sign was unveiled today to celebrate one of Savannah’s historic neighborhoods. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson joining the Brickyard Community to unveil the sign purchased through a partnership between the city of Savannah and Georgia Ports Authority. The sign is located at 21 Pritchard...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy