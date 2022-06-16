ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Poll: New Yorkers strongly support gun, abortion laws

By Harrison Gereau
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LTNDk_0gCaojjY00

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WTEN) — Over 75% of New Yorkers think that a new law requiring a permit to get a semi-automatic rifle will be good for the state, according to a Siena College poll released Thursday.

In the poll, nearly 80% of respondents said they want to see the Supreme Court uphold New York State’s decades-old law requiring a license to carry a concealed handgun as well.

Discussions surrounding gun control have become a hot topic across the state, in light of the Buffalo mass shooting that killed 10.

After an 18-year-old used a semi-automatic rifle to carry out the massacre, New York’s legislature voted to ban anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing the guns. The legislation will go into effect this September, with the resounding support of three-quarters of New Yorkers, according to the poll.

‘Prayers won’t fix it, this will’: Gov. Hochul approves gun control package

Senator Kevin Thomas (D) of New York State’s Sixth District sponsored the legislation, mentioning that, “it’s the same that we have with the pistol permit.” The Supreme Court is expected to rule in the coming days or weeks in a pending dispute over New York State’s pistol permit law, and it is likely to be invalidated. Voters in the new Siena College Poll, by a 79-15% margin, want to see the law upheld, though.

“More than three-quarters of voters want the Supreme Court to uphold New York’s decades-old law requiring a license to carry a concealed handgun, including 72% of gun owners and 79% of Republicans (even more than the 77% of independents),” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “By a smaller, 58-24% margin, voters say outlawing body or armored vests except for law enforcement will be good for the state.

Two-thirds of Democrats support the ban, as do 53% of independents, 50% of Republicans, and 54% of gun owners.”

The debate over body or armored vests comes, too, after the Buffalo tragedy. When the gunman attacked the Buffalo supermarket, the security guard tried to stop him.

His efforts were thwarted, though, because the shooter was wearing full body armor .

All of these issues were addressed in new legislation signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday, June 6. “In New York, we are taking bold, strong action,” said Hochul. “We are tightening the red flag laws to keep guns away from dangerous people. And we are raising the age of semi-automatic weapons so no 18-year-old can walk in on their birthday and walk out with an AR-15. Those days are over. Those days are over!”

Amid her quick action and implementation of the laws, Governor Hochul’s favorability rating has risen to 46-37%, up from 44-34% in April, according to the poll. “While Hochul’s favorability rating has remained largely consistent throughout the year – between 44% and 46% of voters have viewed her favorably every month – her job performance and re-elect ratings both dipped in April and have both bounced back this month to about where they were in March,” Greenberg said.

The gun control packages came in response to increased crime across New York State, too. 92% of voters in the recent Siena poll said crime is a serious issue across the state- with a whopping 63% saying it is a very serious problem. “Crime continues to be an overriding issue for New Yorkers. At least 90% of voters from every party, region, and race say crime is a serious problem in the state, with at least 57% saying it’s a very serious problem, including 79% of Black voters who say it’s a very serious problem,” Greenberg said.

New Yorkers said crime was a problem in February, and they still see it as a problem in June. A majority of voters from every region, race, party, and gender say they are concerned they could be a victim of crime. Notably, nearly three-quarters of Black and New York City voters are concerned about becoming a victim.

Aside from gun laws and violence, another hot national topic is abortion rights. In New York State, voters strongly support enhanced protection for those seeking the procedure. 63% of voters say the recently-passed laws expanding the rights of those seeking or performing abortions in New York will be good for the state.

Similarly, 60% of New Yorkers want the Supreme Court to uphold Roe v. Wade, while just 24% want to see the ruling overturned. Nearly three-quarters of Democrats and a strong majority of independents want Roe upheld, while Republicans are closely divided, 41-39%, leaning toward supporting Roe.

Exclusive poll: Hochul and Zeldin favored heading into primaries; guns and inflation remain top issues

Supporters of the Supreme Court ruling have been loud in Albany ever since a leaked draft opinion signaled its potential demise. A rally at West Capitol Park, organized by Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood, was the first of many on May 3. Governor Kathy Hochul and newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado were at that rally.

On the Supreme Court draft ruling, Hochul said, “I am horrified by the apparent draft Supreme Court opinion leaked this evening that would overturn the right to abortion guaranteed by Roe v. Wade. For the sake of women across the country, this should not be the Supreme Court’s final opinion when it comes to abortion rights.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yonkerstimes.com

Most Non-MAGA New Yorkers Agree: Zeldin Can’t Win in November

Vote Against 2020 Election Results Cited as #1 Reason Congressman Zeldin Can’t be Elected NY Governor. The buzz among many moderate republicans and independents in Westchester is, can someone who voted against the certification of the 2020 Presidential election in Congress be elected Governor of deep blue New York? Or, how can Zeldin win even in the middle of a red wave coming across the country and possibly in NY?
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Newest Law Aiming to Make Schools Safer

A continuous question has remained the same over numerous years. How do we keep kids safe in schools?. Growing up, I remember doing drills in school in case of an emergency, a shooting, or lockdown. The teachers and staff members took this seriously and it was a concern during that time. With the growing amounts of school shootings and violence, it's time that something goes into place to make sure students are safe while in school.
EDUCATION
The Staten Island Advance

N.Y. June 2022 primary election: A voter’s guide to the statewide races

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Early voting for the June primary is set to begin Saturday, June 18 and run through Sunday, June 26. Primary Day is Tuesday, June 28. Staten Islanders will be voting in the Democratic and Republican races for governor, the Democratic race for lieutenant governor, the Democratic race for the 61st State Assembly seat and the Republican race for the 63rd State Assembly seat for the June primary.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Loudonville, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
96.9 WOUR

Here Is When You Can’t Legally Have Marijuana In New York State

Although cannabis is legal for adult use in New York State, there are still certain circumstances when you are not legally permitted to possess or use it. While you are pretty much legally permitted to have your weed in many places, you don't want to get caught up in a situation where you are possessing or using it illegally.
HEALTH
vervetimes.com

Mayor Eric Adams ready to back naming street honoring Otto Warmbier

Otto Warmbier would be a New Yorker today. The 27-year-old would be waking up this morning in Manhattan, a quiet Sunday off from his Wall Street investment job at the noted investment firm Guggenheim Securities, which bought the firm, Millstein investments, that gave Otto an internship the summer of 2016 and job lined up after his graduation from the University of Virginia.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

How Many N.Y. Democrats Does It Take to Fill a House Seat? Try 15.

Beneath a maple tree by a red brick elementary school in Brooklyn, a lanky, recognizable figure lingered on a recent morning, hoping to catch the attention of moms, dads, the custodial worker mowing the lawn. “Registered Democrat?” asked Bill de Blasio, the former two-term mayor of New York City, as...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
POLITICO

Dem debate No. 2 got a little hotter

Gov. Kathy Hochul arrived to last night’s final pre-primary squall in Manhattan with endorsements from The New York Times and New York City Mayor Eric Adams in hand, along with some new polling showing hearty favorability leads among registered Democrats. So the debate quickly became “fiery,” as promised by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ballotpedia News

New York court overturns state Assembly map for 2024; rules existing boundaries be used for this year’s elections

An appellate division of the New York Supreme Court ruled on June 10 that the state’s Assembly district boundaries adopted in February 2022 were invalid but should still be used for the 2022 legislative elections. The appellate division ruling determined that the Assembly district map was enacted in violation of the state’s constitutional redistricting process and that a New York City-based state trial court should oversee new boundaries for the 2024 elections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Guns#Abortion Rights#Gun Control#Politics State#Election Local#New Yorkers#The Supreme Court#Siena College Poll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
96.9 WOUR

Mass Vax Sites in New York State to Shut Down This Month

If you need a Covid shot or booster, act quickly. New York State's mass vaccination sites will be shutting down operations throughout the state in June. There are a total of eight state run mass vaccination sites, two of them are located in the Capital Region. The clinic at Aviation Mall in Queensbury will administer its final shot at 6:30pm Thursday. This location had been shut down back in July of 2021, but was reopened in December as Covid cases were on the increase.
newyorkcitynews.net

Not illegal to cage elephant, says New York judge

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In a closely watched case that sought to apply human rights to animals, New York's top court ruled 5-2 that Happy the elephant cannot be considered a person being illegally confined in the Bronx Zoo. The decision affirms a lower court ruling and means Happy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CoinDesk

ADAM CEO Michelle Bond Announces Bid for US Congress

Michelle Bond, the CEO of crypto trade organization the Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM) is running for U.S. Congress. A Suffolk County native, Bond is running for election in the Republican primary in New York’s first congressional district, which includes eastern Long Island. The district is currently represented by Republican Lee Zeldin, who will leave his seat vacant to run for New York governor.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy