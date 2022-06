At 1130 hours this morning, Jason Carroll’s MOD70 Argo was setting a blistering pace in the 52nd Newport Bermuda Race. The foil-assisted trimaran was making 18 knots on a heading due southeast just to the west of the rhumbline. The crew of eight had less than 190 nautical miles to the finish and was sailing in southwesterly winds of 20 knots.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO