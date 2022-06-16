ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Crags Of Tumbledown Mountain piper returned from Falklands ‘like a stranger’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wyx4U_0gCao9El00

The Falklands War changed the Scottish pipe major who wrote the Crags Of Tumbledown Mountain and he became “like a stranger” when he returned, his daughter has said.

Teri Newell said her father James Riddell came home “a different man” and was “more insular” after the war which saw 255 of his comrades die.

Mr Riddell is known across the world after composing The Crags Of Tumbledown Mountain on the back of a ration packet while under fire during the decisive battle, in which eight fellow Scots Guards were killed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yQBn_0gCao9El00
Pipe Major Riddell playing at home (PoppyScotland)

Shortly afterwards, he climbed to the top of the mountain to play it for the first time.

Mrs Newell, who was 14 at the time, said it was “wonderful” to see her father again at the end of the war “but he hardly ever spoke about what he’d been through”.

She added: “He seemed like a stranger, not my dad. He became more insular and never spoke about his experiences.

“I’m almost certain he had post-traumatic stress disorder, but it wasn’t recognised at the time.

“There was a lot of support for service families, but very little for the men. There was that attitude that you kept a stiff upper lip and just got on with it.”

Born in Stonehaven, Mr Riddell joined the Scots Guards aged 17, following in his father’s footsteps.

He married his high school sweetheart Pauline, and served in Malaya, Borneo, and Northern Ireland.

Mrs Newell, now 53 and living in Slough, Berkshire, with her husband Eric, was their only child, and at the time was living at Chelsea Barracks with other military families.

She said: “I was used to him being away, but this time it felt different. It was really quite scary.

He was never interested in recognition, he didn’t want to be in the spotlight. But his tune means a lot to people around the world

“He was going off to war and I didn’t know if I’d ever see him again. Every day I would come home from school hoping there was something from dad. But you just had to get on with life.

“When we heard about the ceasefire it was the most fabulous news. But then the next day came the announcement of the fatalities.

“My mum remembers that, almost in a heartbeat, they went from elation to immense sadness.

“It was surreal – we wanted to celebrate but then we had friends and neighbours who had lost their husbands and fathers.”

When he returned, despite not speaking about his experiences, he revealed where he had written his now famous tune.

“He told me he’d scribbled the tune on the back of a ration pack,” Mrs Newell said. “He told me it just came to him. Things were obviously going through his head at the time, then it all came together.”

Mr Riddell served his country for 28 years, leaving the forces in 1991 with an exemplary conduct assessment and remembered by his comrades as well-respected and protective of the pipers under his command.

But he found himself struggling to adapt to civilian life, and the family became estranged when Mrs Newell was in her 20s. He died of a brain tumour in 1997.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9YiJ_0gCao9El00
Teri and Eric Newell (PoppyScotland)

She said: “When he left the military, he found it a very hard transition.

“He had been a soldier for all his adult life and was used to that structure and following orders. I think being on his own and having to find a job was a very scary prospect.

“I only spoke to him a handful of times after that, but he kept my number.

“Then one day, I got a phone call saying he had passed away. I didn’t even know he had been ill. That was the worst day of my life.”

On Saturday at 11am, pipers from across the UK, and around the world, will play The Crags Of Tumbledown Mountain to mark the 40th anniversary of the ceasefire.

Mrs Newell said she is proud her father’s memory lives on through his music.

“It’s amazing that so many pipers will be playing it on Saturday, it really warms my heart,” she said.

“Whenever I hear it, it brings a tear to my eye and reminds me of him. He was never interested in recognition, he didn’t want to be in the spotlight. But his tune means a lot to people around the world.”

The performance is part of remembrance events, organised by Legion Scotland and PoppyScotland. There will also be a parade through Edinburgh on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nurse cycling 3,200 miles to every children’s hospice in UK for charity

A paediatric nurse will cycle over 3,200 miles in 70 days to every children’s hospice service in the UK in a bid to raise more than £500,000 to support their work. Francesca Lennon, from Chenies, Buckinghamshire, will begin her tour of the UK’s 54 children’s hospices in Oxford on June 20, coinciding with the beginning of Children’s Hospice Week (June 20-26).
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

Foaling around! Gypsies and travellers make a splash at Appleby horse fair as tens of thousands of caravans take over Cumbria for four-day festival

Thousands of travellers from across Europe have descended on Cumbria as the Appleby Horse Fair enters its second day today. Pictures showed owners washing their horses in the waters of the River Eden, while others rode through the town's streets in horse-drawn carts. A total of 30,000 visitors are expected...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falklands War#Tumbledown Mountain#Chelsea Barracks#Scottish#Scots
BBC

Birmingham: RAF veterans recognised for archive project

Two RAF veterans have been recognised for their "Forgotten Generations" project which highlights service to the UK by British African and Caribbean people. Albert Jarrett and Donald Campbell, from Birmingham, were each given a Points of Light award. The pair were awarded in a presentation at Downing Street. Mr Jarrett,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Body found in search for missing Bath woman

A woman’s body was discovered in Loch Ness, police have confirmed.The body was found at around 1.45pm on Wednesday, close to the A831 at Drumnadrochit.The family of Bilin Chen, who had been reported missing from Bath in England, have been informed but no formal identification has taken place.[xdelx]Officers from Police Scotland have been liaising with her family.Police do not believe there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. Read More Jubilee news: Royal family joins Queen on palace balcony for fly-past
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Prince William Delivers STUNNING ULTIMATUM To Ailing Queen, Demands She Banish Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Or He'll 'Withdraw' From Public Event

Prince William has emerged as the royal who wants to protect the British monarchy.In a stunning move, OK! has learned the second in line to the throne resorted to a rare and private ultimatum to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, after disgraced sex pest Prince Andrew made a Machiavellian bid to return to public life.William, the 39-year-old father of three and husband of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, told the ailing Queen it was “him or me” when slippery Andrew tried to slide his way into formal ceremonies at the Garter Day service last Monday.At the eleventh hour and unbeknownst the wider...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Family goes from living in a refugee camp to winning a $3million home and $1million in cash after escaping troubled Africa to start a new life in Australia: 'It was war after war.. we wanted a better life '

A family who fled their war-torn African country for Australia have won a $3million beachside home plus $1million in cash. Aristide Nininahazwe, his partner Esther Mboneye and their three-year-old daughter Tiffany broke down in tears as they were handed the keys to the property at Beck Street at Henley Beach, Adelaide.
ARTS
newschain

Republican senator walks out of gun law negotiations

Republican senator John Cornyn of Texas said he was “done” as he left Thursday’s closed-door session of gun law negotiations after nearly two hours, saying he was flying home. “This is the hardest part because at some point, you just got to make a decision. And when...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Inquest opened for two care home residents who died in boating accident

The inquests into the deaths of two care home residents involved in a boating accident have been opened.Alex Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, died on Roadford Lake, near Okehampton, Devon, last Wednesday (June 8).They were among six people thrown into the water when a motorboat capsized just before 6pm.Both were found the following day and pronounced dead at the scene, Exeter Coroner’s Court heard on Thursday.Mr Wood, who was married and from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, and Ms Tilsley, who was known as Ali, were residents at the Burdon Grange care home in nearby Beaworthy.Senior coroner Philip Spinney said post-mortem...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy