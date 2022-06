You'll find it in Rhode Island. A Rhode Island destination full of 18th-century buildings is the most historic small town in America, according to USA Today readers. The publication unveiled the best small towns for 2022, part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, on Friday and named Wickford, Rhode Island, the best historic small town in the U.S. It was the only New England entry on the list.

