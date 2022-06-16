Lake Travis ISD to get new schools, other improvements with $700 million bond

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis ISD had a meeting Wednesday to discuss the $700 million bond package for three new schools and other improvements to the district’s facilities.

This item was not voted on during the meeting, but a cost breakdown that included the new schools was presented:

New High School – $236,430,617

New Elementary School #8 – $50,917,526

New Elementary School #9 – $55,517,521

The remainder of the proposed bond package expenses includes Lake Travis High School additions and upgrades, campus and district renovations and improvements, facilities condition assessment projects, technology and land.

In May, LTISD discussed authorizing contracts for the new schools, two lots in Dripping Springs and one with a Spicewood address. However, this was not discussed further in the meeting.

“It is my understanding one of the two properties has since gone under contract, and we needed both properties to make this work. The decision not to pursue the second property was made by the superintendent,” an LTISD member said.

