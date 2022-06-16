ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Lake Travis ISD to get new schools, other improvements with $700 million bond

By Leah Bolling
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hePVj_0gCaneM800

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis ISD had a meeting Wednesday to discuss the $700 million bond package for three new schools and other improvements to the district’s facilities.

This item was not voted on during the meeting, but a cost breakdown that included the new schools was presented:

  • New High School – $236,430,617
  • New Elementary School #8 – $50,917,526
  • New Elementary School #9 – $55,517,521

The remainder of the proposed bond package expenses includes Lake Travis High School additions and upgrades, campus and district renovations and improvements, facilities condition assessment projects, technology and land.

In May, LTISD discussed authorizing contracts for the new schools, two lots in Dripping Springs and one with a Spicewood address. However, this was not discussed further in the meeting.

Lake Travis ISD needs more land, eyes properties in Dripping Springs

“It is my understanding one of the two properties has since gone under contract, and we needed both properties to make this work. The decision not to pursue the second property was made by the superintendent,” an LTISD member said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Spicewood, TX
City
Dripping Springs, TX
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Travis High School#New High School#Ltisd#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
flyfishings.art

Camping World San Marcos Tx

Camping World San Marcos Tx. Beat any deal offer available at participating camping world rv sales or freedomroads dealer only. Big tex trailer world inc. Camping near san marcos, tx. Leisure resort rv park & campground is located on the san marcos river in fentress, texas. I would like to receive offers and promotional marketing text messages from camping world!
SAN MARCOS, TX
golfcourseindustry.com

Texas resort begins construction of four new holes

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, located on 405 acres of Texas landscape lining the Colorado River outside of Austin and near the city of Bastrop, announced a redesign to its Wolfdancer Golf Club championship course. The renovation, expected to be completed in fall 2022, will transform the layout of the course with four new holes that flow across rolling tree-lined terrain and undulating hills.
BASTROP, TX
fox7austin.com

Mower causes light brush fire at Bastrop County line

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Fire crews say a light brush fire burned an acre-and-a-half of land at the Bastrop County line. Travis County Fire Rescue and the Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at SH 71 and the county line. TCFR says the cause of the fire was a...
KXAN

KXAN

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy