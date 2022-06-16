ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Black Hart of St. Paul

mspmag.com
 3 days ago

Key Enterprise LLC is committed to ensuring digital...

mspmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Minnesota Reformer

Marvin Anderson explains what Rondo was — and what it can be

Marvin Roger Anderson sat on a concrete ledge, talking about his childhood over the roaring noise of cars speeding nearby. He was in the Rondo Commemorative Plaza, a modest square of grass and gravel named after the historically Black neighborhood in St. Paul where Anderson grew up.  Anderson, 82, conceived of the plaza in 2016. […] The post Marvin Anderson explains what Rondo was — and what it can be appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
SAINT PAUL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.

If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Saint Paul, MN
Business
City
Saint Paul, MN
boreal.org

A Summer on the Northeastern Minnesota Justice Bus

Second-year law student Hannah Holmberg has been selected by Equal Justice Worksto participate in its 2022 Rural Summer Legal Corps Fellowship program. She is one of just 40 law students from across the country to be chosen for this competitive program, which allows law students to explore their passion for public interest work and gain valuable legal experience.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

It Appears Minnesota’s $9.25 Billion Surplus is Growing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
worldnationnews.com

Property owners file federal lawsuit over St. Paul rent control

Describing St. Paul’s new rent control mandate as unconstitutional, two building owners located in Bloomington and Minnetonka have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of St. Paul, the city council, the city mayor’s office and the director of the St. Paul Security Department. and inspection. The civil...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Eric Church Supports Local Minnesota Business During Show Last Weekend

As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
fox9.com

Scott Jensen vows to shake up medical board that's investigated him

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Republican governor candidate Dr. Scott Jensen is promising to overhaul Minnesota's medical board if he wins office, frustrated by the panel's investigations of his medical license. Jensen, a family physician from Chaska, said he's facing a fifth investigation from the Minnesota Board of Medical...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

City of St. Paul exploring slavery reparations

(St. Paul, MN) -- The St. Paul City Council is reviewing reparations for descendants of slavery. Councilmembers talked about the possibility of direct cash payments at last night's meeting. The council voted unanimously to continue investigating and reviewing possible reparations for African American residents in St. Paul. Councilmembers said at the meeting the payments would be directed at helping end disparities in home ownership, healthcare availability, and education.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Reason.com

The Dangers of Rent Control on Display in the Twin Cities

Rents have reached record highs. But have no fear, renters! In the Minnesota cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, progressives persuaded people to vote for rent control. Except, profits are what persuade builders to build things. When profits are high, other builders build. That's what creates more housing and, eventually, lower rents.
SAINT PAUL, MN
thenewzealandtimes.com

Throwback to the 1950s car show at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Car enthusiasts will be in their element this weekend in St. Paul, where the annual MSRA Back to the 50’s car show is underway. Hundreds of classic cars rolled through the gates of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Friday morning, and TNZT-TV cameras captured the scene. All the cars that will be on display are production trucks and cars made before 1965.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Here's which Minnesota companies are giving employees Juneteenth off

Juneteenth may now be a federal holiday, but many large Twin Cities-based corporations still don’t provide it as a paid day off. Driving the news: Axios surveyed 12 major companies and found only five — Target, Ameriprise Financial, Best Buy, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank — offer Juneteenth or an observed date as a paid day off for corporate employees. Why it matters: This is the first year Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating Black emancipation from enslavement and celebrating Black culture, is a federal holiday. President Joe Biden signed the act last year. What they’re saying: The majority of companies...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy