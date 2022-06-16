Deputies searching for missing Kosciusko man

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Deputies with the Attala County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 41-year-old Niles Clay Luckett.

According to Breezy News.com, Luckett was last seen on Landrum Street in Kosciusko on Tuesday, June 7.

If you know where Luckett is currently located, contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 289-5556.

Source: Attala County Sheriff’s Office

