Kosciusko, MS

Deputies searching for missing Kosciusko man

By Erika Bibbs
 3 days ago

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Deputies with the Attala County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 41-year-old Niles Clay Luckett.

According to Breezy News.com, Luckett was last seen on Landrum Street in Kosciusko on Tuesday, June 7.

If you know where Luckett is currently located, contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 289-5556.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cvl51_0gCanQwq00
Source: Attala County Sheriff’s Office
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff issues open letter to family of fallen officer

A Mississippi sheriff published an open letter after reflecting on the death of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom. Croom was killed while responding to a call where a woman, Brittany Jones, was shot to death. Her fiance, former Newton, Mississippi, police officer Dante Marquez Bender, was arrested in the shootings on Friday in Ackerman, Mississippi, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Meridian.
MERIDIAN, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Sheriff‘s Office apprehends shooting suspect

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the Battlefield Campground shooting suspect has been apprehended. Michael Marino Molinari, 47 of Vicksburg, allegedly shot his brother in the leg during an argument on Sunday. His brother received non-life-threatening injuries. Molinari left the scene before law enforcement arrived. The Mississippi...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Texas man arrested after 25lbs of meth found in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies said they discovered 25 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 on Wednesday, June 15. Investigators said a deputy stopped a white Infinity car on the interstate for a traffic violation. The officer become suspicious of possible drugs in the car. Officials said a […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
