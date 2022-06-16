Eikon Therapeutics Announces Long-Term Lease with Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for New Corporate Headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco, CA - The dangers and safety risks associated with distracted driving are very real and evident in data maintained by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). According to NHTSA, more than 3,100 lives were lost in automobile collisions caused by a distracted driver. And that number of deaths was just in 2020. Each year, distracted driving is a culprit for far too many motor vehicle accident deaths and injuries. For example, distracted driving leads to roughly 280,000 bodily injuries per year.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO