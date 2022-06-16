Florence Yarney, 81

James C. Gardner, 88, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Monday, May 23, 2022. He was born on December 23, 1933, to the late Clifford and Nina (nee Covey) Gardner, growing up on a farm in central Wisconsin near Pittsville. Jim graduated high school in 1951 and two years later volunteered for the United States Army, stationed in Korea and Hawaii. He earned degrees in psychology and social work from the University of Wisconsin- River Falls in 1959 and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1962. Jim was a school psychologist in the Mequon-Thiensville schools for 25 years. On June 20, 1959, he was united in marriage to Carol Ann Hirsch at Pittsville Congregational Church. He was a member of Peace UCC in Kewaskum. Jim’s interests were family, family history, reading, nature, and gardening. He enjoyed hiking the trails and byways with his beloved Carol in the forest preserve surrounding their Cedar Community home. He will be missed by all who knew him.

