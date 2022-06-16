ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WI

Florence Yarney, 81

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorence Bambrick Yarney, a gifted teacher, parent, and friend, died June 4 at her home in Grafton surrounded by her family. She was born July 30, 1940 in Jersey City, New Jersey, daughter of Lillian O’Hara (nee) and Richard Bambrick. At age 12 her father died, leaving her mother and their...

www.gmtoday.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Sally J. Martens

Sally J. Martens, 85, of Hartford (formerly of Dodgeville and Grayslake, Illinois) was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 6, 2022. She was born on November 20, 1936, in Princeville, Illinois, to the late Ray and Willadene Nicholas. On November 20, 1954, she was united in marriage to Robert Martens in Island Lake, Illinois.
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richard Dave Cartwright

Richard Dave Cartwright, 89 years old, lost his battle to cancer June 16, 2022, at his home in North Prairie. Richard was born 3/3/33 in Watertown, to Cleo and Mildred (Schlagenhauf) Cartwright. Richard served with the 607th Armored Field Artillery Battalion as track vehicle mechanic from April 1953 to April...
NORTH PRAIRIE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James C. Gardner

James C. Gardner, 88, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Monday, May 23, 2022. He was born on December 23, 1933, to the late Clifford and Nina (nee Covey) Gardner, growing up on a farm in central Wisconsin near Pittsville. Jim graduated high school in 1951 and two years later volunteered for the United States Army, stationed in Korea and Hawaii. He earned degrees in psychology and social work from the University of Wisconsin- River Falls in 1959 and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1962. Jim was a school psychologist in the Mequon-Thiensville schools for 25 years. On June 20, 1959, he was united in marriage to Carol Ann Hirsch at Pittsville Congregational Church. He was a member of Peace UCC in Kewaskum. Jim’s interests were family, family history, reading, nature, and gardening. He enjoyed hiking the trails and byways with his beloved Carol in the forest preserve surrounding their Cedar Community home. He will be missed by all who knew him.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

﻿Mary Lokken (nee Disher)

Mary Lokken (nee Disher) peacefully transitioned to eternal life on June 12, 2022, at the age of 86. She was born on October 3, 1935, in Stevens Point, the daughter of Peter and Nellie (nee Trzbiatowski) Disher. Mary enjoyed cooking and baking, knitting, quilting and sewing with her daughters and...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Gerard Lee Schmid

Gerard Lee Schmid of West Bend went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 68. In his youth, Gerard had a passion for riding and fixing dirt bikes with his brothers in his hometown of New Holstein. In his twenties he developed a passion for motocross racing, collecting many trophies along the way.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Vivian A. Bunker

June 18, 1946 - June 10, 2022. Vivian A. Bunker of Waukesha passed away peacefully with her husband at her side on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the age of 75. She was born in Milwaukee on June 18, 1946, the daughter of Frank and Vivian (nee Nachazel) Knight. She...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Terry H. Pavlet

Terry H. Pavlet, age 65, passed away at his home in Dousman on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born on August 24, 1956, to Howard and Ruth (Meier) and grew up in Muskego. Terry attended MIAD and worked as a freelance illustrator in the RPG gaming and comic book industries. He produced two graphic novels, “Dakota” and “Strange Detective Mysteries.” He regularly showcased at Gary Con and Gamehole Con, and enjoyed connecting with his supportive fan base.
DOUSMAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James A. Marriott

James A. Marriott, age 93, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, serving 32 years in the National Guard and achieving a rank of master sergeant. Jim had a long career in the printing industry and working for 20 years at Wetzel Brothers Printing. He was united in marriage June 16, 1951, to Beverly Orr. Jim will be remembered for his love of fine music and the care of his 15-year companion Rufus and all of the grand-dogs.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Advice From Dad

WAUKESHA — A father figure is more than a guy grilling hot dogs and yelling profanities at the referee on the television screen. A father acts as a role model and dispenses advice. For Father’s Day The Freeman asked several officials in Waukesha County to share memories of their dads.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sigrid (Post) Buncsak

Born in Germany, Sigrid Olga Buncsak of Waukesha passed away at her home on June 2, 2022, at the age of 97. Sigrid was preceded in death by her husband Josef Buncsak, her daughter Petra Schlecht, and her son Gabriel Buncsak. She is survived by her son John Buncsak (Janet Jacobs).
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Rose Marie Nelson ‘Rosie’

Rose Marie Nelson “Rosie” (nee Abraham), age 84, passed away on June 13, 2022. She was born in Milwaukee on June 27, 1937, to Charles and Jean (Nee Hensiak). Rosie married Arnold in April 1968. Together, they owned and operated Arnie & Rosie’s Silver Key Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake for seven years. where they enjoyed meeting the campers and making lots of new friends.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Matthew A. Bloom

Matthew A. Bloom died unexpectedly of natural causes on June 13, 2022, at age 45. Matt was a lifelong resident of West Bend and 1995 graduate of West Bend West High School. After high school, he worked most of his career in material handling. Matt loved movies and went back to school in his late 20s to pursue that passion. He received an associate degree in video motion graphics from Madison Media Institute in 2008. While that never became a career, he continued to make movies as a hobby. He was an outstanding cook and took great pride in making delicious meals for anyone who was around. Additionally, Matt loved sports, camping, and spending time with his family. He will forever be remembered for his kind heart, his ability to make people laugh, and his crazy campfire stories.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Thomas Harvey Gauger

Thomas Harvey Gauger, 73, of Jackson passed away on June 16, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Tom was born on October 23, 1948, in Sturgeon Bay to Harvey A. and Lois G. (nee Johnson) Gauger. His family moved to the West Bend area in 1966. Tom graduated from West Bend High School in 1967 and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was proud to serve his country for 20 years. On June 28, 1975, Tom married Jeanne Schmidt at Holy Angels Catholic Church. They had 2 wonderful children Bill and Christina.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc council to consider Rockwell project, Olympia Fields

OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council is set to decide whether to approve a redevelopment plan for the downtown Rockwell project at its 7:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday at City Hall, 174 E. Wisconsin Ave. According to city documents, the Rockwell project at 121-131 N. Main Street — if approved — would include a mixed-use structure with commercial property on the lower level and condominiums on upper floors. There would also be an extension of the existing boardwalk along Fowler Lake, new public restrooms and a community space.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jackson's Coffeeville Company celebrating its anniversary Saturday

JACKSON — The Coffeeville Company in Jackson is having a sixth anniversary celebration on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with live music and coffee giveaways while supplies last, to celebrate the anniversary, and to thank the community for its support over the past couple of years. “With...
JACKSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Reynold’s Pasty Shop issues statewide recall for packaged patties

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced that Milwaukee-based Reynold’s Pasty Shop has issued a Class 1 recall on Thursday for packaged patties sold in stores throughout Wisconsin because they were not inspected by state officials. The recall is for Reynold’s Northern Pasty...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha Structure Fire: 410 Fairview

On Saturday 18th June, the City of Waukesha Fire and Police departments responded to a reported structure fire at 410 Fairview Ave in the City of Waukesha. Fire crews on scene found the outside front of a two-family residence fully involved in fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the exterior fire and stop any further spread into the house. Occupants were home at the time of the incident and able to evacuate prior to the fire departments arrival. No Civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. Fire personnel were able to recue two cats inside the home.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Food Truck Fridays at the West Allis Farmer's Market

Celebrate summer with Food Truck Fridays at the West Allis Farmers Market, 6501 W. National Ave. from 5 – 8 p.m.!. Celebrate summer with Food Truck Fridays at the West Allis Farmers Market, 6501 W. National Ave. from 5 – 8 p.m.!. Milwaukee’s best food trucks will gather...
WEST ALLIS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha Police Department

1:46 a.m. Thursday — A caller reported that his wife in the 500 block of Gascoigne Drive could hear footsteps in the residence. According to the log, the woman could actually hear footsteps in the shared hallway, not inside the unit itself. The woman called and reported it was actually a cat that had made the noise. The neighbor’s cat had attempted to gain entry to the caller’s residence and left prior to police arrival. The cat is possibly “Tiggy” who may have been involved in a prowling at Fox Run Lanes.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Redevelopment Authority reviewing downtown loan program

WAUKESHA — The Redevelopment Authority (RDA) will review the draft plan for the $1.25 million Central City Storefront Activation Revolving Loan Program. According to city documents, the goal of the program is to encourage redevelopment and reinvestment in older buildings in the downtown and central city commercial areas by providing low-interest loans for interior improvement and fire safety upgrades to attract new tenants to vacant or underutilized spaces.
WAUKESHA, WI

