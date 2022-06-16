ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

UNM football adds Texas transfer

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3saUuy_0gCak9Nb00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos have snagged yet another player from the transfer portal. Former University of Texas two-way player Jaden Hullaby announced his commitment to UNM this week.

UNM offers multiple metro prospects at football camp

The Dallas, Texas native played quarterback in high school and made the switch to linebacker with the Longhorns. Hullaby appeared in two games during his true freshman season in 2020, however he did not play in 2021 and took a redshirt year. At 6’2″ and 223 pounds, Hullaby transitioned to running back during the spring for Texas. He will have sophomore standing with UNM.

The Lobos will begin their season against Maine at University Stadium on Saturday, September 3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Gladiators lose to AZ Rattlers Saturday, 58-38

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators losing streak continues against the Arizona Rattlers. DC lost to Arizona once again on Saturday in New Mexico, 58-38. The Gladiators are now riding a two-game losing streak and hold a 6-7 overall record on the year. Up next, the Gladiators will hit the road to play Northern […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque fighters shine in Johnny Tapia memorial boxing card

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 10 year memorial boxing event honoring the late world champion Johnny Tapia took place on Friday night. The event was filled with fighters representing Albuquerque, and all of their hands were raised victorious. For the main event of the evening, Josh “Pitbull” Torres welcomed an undefeated challenger from California, Reggie Harris, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Taylor Snow Signs with UNM Softball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— University of New Mexico head softball coach Nicole Dickson is wasting no time in getting to work building the 2023 roster, securing her first signee as the Lobo head coach. Taylor Snow, a right-handed pitcher from Columbia, La., joins the Lobos after spending her freshman season at...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Weigh in day for Tapia memorial boxing event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ten year memorial boxing event honoring the late Johnny Tapia is set for Friday night. Weigh ins took place on Thursday, and local fighter Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego is excited to make his return to the ring. “You know, two years ago I fought for an ABF Title, the week after […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
Albuquerque, NM
College Sports
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Football
KRQE News 13

Local Special Olympians celebrate their victories

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Special Olympics athletes celebrated their wins Saturday at McDonald’s in Rio Rancho. Five teams of four people competed in track and field, bowling, unified golf, and swimming in Orlando. The team’s 25-meter swim relay won bronze and Erin Stalf on the team took home gold for the 100-meter freestyle. […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Tim Means loses UFC Fight Night bout to Kevin Holland on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tim “The Dirty Bird” Means was bumped up to the Co-Main Event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event in Austin, Texas. This came after locally-trained Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone had his fight scratched, due to his opponent having to back out with an injury. Means took his three-fight winning streak into Saturday night’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unm#Texas Transfer#University Of Texas#Dallas#American Football#College Football#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Hall of Famer visits Isotopes Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes hosted grassroots baseball night on Wednesday. Hall of famer Greg Maddux was in attendance and threw out the first pitch to help promote the new book Grassroots Baseball: Route 66 about America’s past time along the historic road. “My grandparents grew up on a farm in Indiana and we used […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Josiah Allick adds more upside to Lobos frontcourt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a transfer in the frontcourt, new Lobo basketball Josiah Allick is primed to make an impact in his first year wearing charry and silver. Allick, a 6’8″ 240 pound forward comes from University of Missouri-Kansas City and is recovering from off-season ankle surgery. While he isn’t full speed quite yet, he […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nonprofit making sure kids in Albuquerque have underwear

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nonprofit is helping thousands of children in Albuquerque with a basic need that most people take for granted. Undies for Everyone, based in Houston, Texas, provides underwear for kids in 17 cities across the nation. Founder Amy Weis says because poverty is high in Albuquerque, the non-profit has partnered with Children, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Juneteenth celebrations kick off in Duke City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a huge turnout for day one of the city’s Juneteenth celebration. The event is organized by members of the community with support from the city’s Office of Black Community Engagement. The theme this year is Healing and Unification with an emphasis on celebrating black-owned businesses, artisans, vendors, and performers. It […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Boxing event at golf course honors late Johnny Tapia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mi Vida Loca card by Tapia Boxing Promotions is set to square off on Friday night. The event honors the late Johnny Tapia and will take place at Paradise Hills Golf Course. The main card is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will feature five fights, including the first-ever heavyweight […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Frontier, Golden Pride celebrating big anniversaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic restaurant in the Duke City is celebrating half a century in business. Frontier and Golden Pride restaurants are celebrating their big anniversary with a party. Saturday, they invited more than 200 of their friends, family, as well as current and former employees. When they started Frontier in 1971, it only […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexican fighters are part of UFC Fight Night

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexican fighters will enter the octagon for UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Austin, Texas. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Tim “The Dirty Bird” Means will represent the land of enchantment, both with something to prove. For the co-main event of the evening, Cerrone looks to end his six-fight losing streak […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico bartender named top 15 in the nation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the best bartenders in the nation is right here in New Mexico. After being crowned one of the top 15 in the country, a Santa Fe bartender is competing this weekend to hopefully be crowned the best in the nation and move on to global competition. If it has to […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD catches I-25 drag racer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local law enforcement continues to crack down on street racing. According to a criminal complaint, APD’s helicopter reported two vehicles doing donuts in the parking lot of a theatre. Shortly after, the two began drag racing on southbound I-25 while it was raining and the road was slick. The officer says the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two men arrested in Belen homicide

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night. Officers arrived to the area of 1st St. and Mirabel Ave., responding to a shots fired call. They say initial reports were that a man had been shot during a confrontation with two other people who called the police. When police arrived, […]
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

Six parks and recreation employees receive One Albuquerque Award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some outstanding people were recognized on Friday with the One Albuquerque Award. They include six parks and recreation employees that reported and tried to stop a bosque fire last month. While working at Barelas Railroad Park, they saw a woman who was setting fires there. They not only called 911, but tried to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tiny Home Village murals expected to be completed soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s Tiny Home Village will soon have some brand new murals. They’re being created by artist Jodie Herrera and are in the welcoming area of the village. The murals feature native flowers and the transformation of caterpillars into butterflies. Officials say the murals are expected to be completed by the end of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy