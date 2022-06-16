ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene area forecast: Thursday June 16th

By Clemente Morales
 3 days ago

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Summer weather for the month of June continues for all of the Big Country as we will see those readings get into the 100’s again for the next several days with no real changes headed our way. For this afternoon, we will see sunny skies and a high near the century mark at 100 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph. For this evening, skies will be mostly clear and a low down around 74 degrees. The winds will be strong from the south southeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.

