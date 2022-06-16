Plan it Calendar: 6/16

Except where indicated, all area codes are 419.

Please note: Some establishments will have limitations and restrictions, please call ahead for details or visit their websites.

MUSIC

AT THE CLUBS

American Winery: 15119 U.S. 20A, Wauseon; 212-1014; Cindy Slee and Aaron Keaster: Sat., 7.

Arlyn’s Good Beer: 520 Hankey Ave., Bowling Green; 819-4426; Ellie Martin, jazz: Fri.​, 7.

Benfield Wines: 102 N Main St, Swanton; 780-9463; Minda: Fri., 6:30.

Bier Stube: 5333 Monroe St.; 841-7999; Pop’s Garage: Fri., 6; Renegade Lemonade: Sat.​, 8.

The Brick Bar: 413 Madison Ave.; 464-7200; Kyle White: Thu.; Johnny Reed and the Houserockers: Fri.; Chris Canas Band: Sat., 9; Jazz Jam with Scott Kretzer: Wed.

Buffalo Rock Brewing Company: 345 Anthony Wayne Trail, Waterville; 567-952-0392; Johnny Rodriguez: Thu., 6; EZ Pickenz: Fri., 7; Chris Wiser: Sat., 7.

Chateau Tebeau: 525 State Route 635, Helena, Ohio; 638-5411; Open Mic with Kevin Clark: Thu., 6; Rick and Amber: Fri., 6; Hayden James: Sat., 6.

The Chop House: 300 N. Summit St., Suite 140; 720-4336; Piano music by local artists: Thu.-Sat., 6-10.

Ciao Ristorante: 6064 Monroe St., Sylvania; 882-2334; Candice Coleman and Chris Brown: Mon., Tue., 6-9.

Cleats: 6801 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead, Ohio; 734-9464; Mike Binder Trio: Fri., 7:30; Damien Lucio (3) and KG Mojo (7): Sat., 7; Shannon and Lance (1), Jim and Eroc (5:30): Sun.; Dave James: Wed., 6:30.

Gideon Owen Wine Company: 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton; 797-4445; Rossi and Roman: Thu., 6; Corduroy Road: Fri., 6; Moths in the Attic: Sat., 4; Jon and Ryan: Sun., 2.

Hillside Winery: 221 Main St., Gilboa, Ohio; 456-3434; Randy Reszka: Sat.

Hollywood Casino: H Lounge, 777 Hollywood Blvd.; 661-5200; Noisy Neighbors: Fri.​, 8; Big In Japan: Sat., 8.

Knotty Vines Winery: 2920 Co. Rd. 19, Wauseon; 446-9463; Bob Stevens: Fri., 5; Minda Walborn: Sat., 5.

Leisure Time Winery: 16982 Township Rd. M2, Napoleon; 758-3442; Ryan Rolf: Sat.​, 6.

Levi and Lilac’s Whiskey Room: 301 River Rd., Suite 100, Maumee; 567-402-4308; all concerts at 6 unless note; Jon B. Roth: Thu.; Kat Kincaid: Fri.; Curtain 8: Sat.​​; Peter Kharchenko: Sun., 5; Jake Pilewski: Mon.​​, 5:30.

Local Thyme: 6719 Providence St., Whitehouse; 567-246-5014; the John Pickle Show: Thu., 6.

Majestic Oak Winery: 13554 Mohler Rd., Grand Rapids, Ohio; 875-6474; Jeff Stewart: Fri., 5:30; Public Scene: Sat., 5:30.

Ottawa Tavern: 1815 Adams St.; 725-5483; all concerts at 7 unless noted; Purity Among Thieves, Hatefiles, Zeroth: Thu., 7​; the Sonder Bombs, Lung, Violent Bloom, Little Pink: Fri., 7.

Papa’s Tavern : 1328 Liberty St.; 697-0644; Adam Sorelle: Tue., 6; Bobby May: Wed., 6.

Real Seafood: 22 Main St.; 697-4400; Candice Coleman and Chris Brown: Thu., 6-9.

Rockwell’s Steakhouse: 27 Broadway St.; 243-1302; Piano music by local artists: Fri., 6-9.

Rocky Point Winery: 111 W. Main St., Lakeside Marblehead, Ohio; 967-5344; the John Pickle Show: Sat., 6:30.

The Switchboard: 912 Monroe St.; bar@switchboard419.com; Zoo Trippin: Fri.​​, 8; Echo Record: Sat.​, 8.

Third Street Cigar: 20 N. 3rd St., Waterville; 441-0020; Scott Ellison: Fri., 7.

CONCERTS

Music Under the Stars: Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre, 2 Hippo Way; 385-5721; Lee Brice, Label Me Proud Tour, special guests Michael Ray, Tyler Farr, Jackson Dean, and Tim Montana: Thu., 7.

Lunch at Levis: Levis Square Park, 435 N. St. Clair St.; Live entertainment by Andrew Ellis, food trucks, games and other activities: Thu., 11:30-1:30.

Walbridge Park Summer Concert Series: 2761 Broadway St.; Barile, May, and Leinenkugel (rock): Thu., 7-9.

Music at the Market : Commodore Schoolyard lawn, 140 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg; the Grape Smugglers: Thu., 7-8:30. Bring your own blanket or chair.

Summer Concert in the Park: Village Park, 10819 St. Louis Ave., Whitehouse; Out of the Blue: Thu., 6-9. Food trucks and summer fun.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts: University of Findlay, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay; 423-2787, extension 100/​mcpa.org; Armes Hall: Armchair Boogie: Thu., 7:30.

ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series : Promenade Park, Downtown Toledo; Common: Fri., gates open at 5, concert at 6:15.

The John Tyner Chorale: Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church, 210 S. Monroe St.; 734-735-4282; Presents “Unclouded Day” Songs of Inspiration: Fri., 7:30.

Fountain Park Music Pavilion: 210 W Main St., Van Wert; 238-6722; Country Feel Good with Allie Colleen: Fri., 7:30.

Ottawa Park Summertime Concert Series: Ottawa Park Amphitheater, 2205 Kenwood Blvd.; 936-38867; Dezire (Motown): Sat., 6-8. Free.

Rhythm on the River: Wright Pavilion on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln St. behind LaRoe’s Restaurant, Grand Rapids, Ohio; Bridge County Bluegrass Band: Sun., 4. Free concert. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. If inclement weather, the program will be moved to the Old Fire Station, farther west on Front St.

One SeaGate Concert Series: Downtown Toledo; Tango Gato (String Quartet): Tue., 11:30 a.m.-1:30.

Lunchtime Live Series: Riverside Park, Waterfall Pavilion, 231 McManness Ave., Findlay; 424-7176; James Adkins: Tue., 11:30-1:30. Free.

Brown Bag Concert Series: Toledo Lucas County Public Library, 325 Michigan St.; 259-5200; Laurie Swyers and Blue Moon: Wed., 12:15-1:15. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Atrium inside the library.

Woodlands Summer Lunchtime Concert Series : Woodlands Park, 429 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg; Cindy Slee and the Rhythm Method: Wed., noon-1.

Summer Music Series: the Town Center at Levis Commons, 3201 Levis Commons Blvd, Perrysburg; Jon Roth: Wed., 11:30 a.m.-1:30.

Rossford Library Summer Concert Series: 720 Dixie Hwy., Perryburg; Swingmania Big Band Swing Orchestra: Wed., 6-8.

Riverside Civic Concert Series: Allen P. Dudley Memorial Bandshell, 231 McManness Ave., Findlay; Fostoria Community Band: Wed., 7.

The Ark: 316 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-763-8587; all concerts at 8 unless noted; UKES and BLUES featuring Brain Plasticity Ukulele Collective and BLUESHOUSE: Fri.; Chatham Rabbits: Sun.​, 7:30; Chastity Brown: Mon.; the John Doe Trio: Wed.

La-Z-Boy Center-Meyer Theater: at Monroe County Community College, 1555 S. Raisinville Rd., Monroe; ​734-384-4242; the Detroit Symphony Orchestra: Fri.​, 8.

Kerrytown Concert House: 415 N. Fourth Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-769-2999; all concerts at 8 unless noted; Featuring master cellist Anthony Elliott and up-and-coming violinist Camille Jones: Thu.; Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival in Residence: Transformation and Renewal: Fri.

ETC.

EVENTS

Holland Strawberry Festival : Strawberry Acres Park, 950 S. McCord Rd., Holland; Strawberry shortcake, food, rides, carnival games, and more: Thu., starting at 5; Fri., starting at 4; Sat.6/18, starting at noon; Sun., starting at noon, parade at 1.

Firefly Nights: North and South blocks of Main St., Bowling Green; Live music, kid zones, shopping, food, and more: Fri., 6-10.

Summer Disco Party : Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania; 381-8851; DJ Jason Kelley: Fri., doors open 7, party 8-midnight.

Toledo Area Polka Society Polish Summer Picnic : Oak Grove Shade Pavilion, 3624 Seaman Rd., Oregon; 351-5031; Live music performances, Polish food, Pierogi Eating Contest, refreshments, family fun: Fri., 5-11; Sat., noon-11. Admission: $10 (ages 16 and under free). Lawn chairs permitted.

Beer and Bacon Festival : Hungarian Club of Toledo, 224 Paine Ave.; Enjoy bacon-centric Hungarian delicacies, sample 45 Toledo area taps: Sat., 3-7. Tickets can be purchased online via EventBrite. Must be 21 years of age or older to enter.

Women Book Authors, Artists and Entrepreneurs EXPO: Uptown Green Park, 1806 Madison Ave.; 367-9765; Vendors and Networking opportunities, held outdoors: Sat., 10 a.m.-3. Free admission and parking.

Rock the Block: South Third St., Waterville; Food trucks are Outlaw BBQ, the Loaded Chicken and Lyle’s Crepes, performing live Arctic Clam and Skittlebots (8-11); Sat., 5-11:30. Cover charge: $5.

Music on the Canal: Providence Metropark Kimble’s Landing (historic parking lot), 13827 S. River Rd., Grand Rapids, Ohio; 407-9701; Canal boat rides, stories of how music shaped canal life, explore Ludwig Mill, and other areas, hear period music performed, stop at the craft table to make your own musical instrument: Sat., 10 a.m.-5. Admission: $7 (reservations on-site).

ProMedica Live - Encanto (free): Promenade Park, Downtown Toledo; Join us on the lawn before the movie for lawn games, corn hole and Jenga, Kids can feel like a star with a music sing-along with Tracy Haynes and DJ Franki Jaye: Sat., events 6:30, movie 8:30. To thank our movie night sponsor, please bring a new pair of adult size socks for donation to the Cherry Street Mission Ministries.

Lenawee Courthouse Renovation : Lenawee County Historical Society Museum, 110 E. Church St., Adrian, Mich.; 517-265-6071; Speaker, Martin Marshall: Thu., 7.

Stargazing and Planetarium Programs

Ritter Planetarium : University of Toledo, 2801 W. Bancroft St.: 530-2650; Big Astronomy: Fri., 8:30.

Museum of Natural History Planetarium and Dome Theater : University of Michigan, Biological Sciences Building, 1105 N. University Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-764-0478; Sea Monsters: Fri., Sat., Sun., 11:30 a.m.; Sky Tonight: Fri., Sat., Sun., 12:30 and 2:30; Tales of Maya Skies: Fri., Sat., Sun., 1:30.

FUN PLACES

Northwest Ohio

Perrysburg Farmers’ Market : Louisiana Ave. at Second St., historic downtown Perrysburg; 874-9147; More than 50 merchants specializing in fresh produce, plants, and food trucks: Thu., 3-8. Rain or shine.

Toledo Farmers’ Market : 525 Market St.; 255-6765; Hours: Sat., 8 a.m.-2; Toledo Night Market, featuring lights, food trucks, shopping, drinks, and live music by 56 Daze, admission $5 (free for kids 10 and under): Sat., 6-11.

Marblehead Farmers’ Market : Marblehead Veterans Middle School, 217 Pleasant St., Marblehead, Ohio; Sat., 9 a.m.-noon.

Stroll the Street : from the Ford Memorial Park to the Rossford Rec Center, Rossford; Arts and Crafts vendors, Farm Market vendors, Food Trucks, artistic and musical entertainment, kids crafts, and more: Tue., 4:30-7:30. Rain or shine.

Bowling Green Farmers’ Market : 201 S. Main St. (corner of Clough St. and Main St.), Bowling Green; 352-5059; Wed., 4-7.

Westgate Farmers’ Market: Westgate Shopping Center, 3408 W. Central Ave.; 255-6765; Wed. 3-7.

African Safari Wildlife Park: 267 S. Lightner Rd., Port Clinton; 732-3606; Hours: daily, 9 a.m.-7 (last car admitted at 6).

American Civil War Museum of Ohio: 217 S. Washington, Tiffin; 455-9551; The Road to War: ongoing; Hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-4.

Fort Meigs Museum/​Fort and Visitor Center : 29100 W. River Rd., Perrysburg; 874-4121; Brigade Napoleon, newest living history event: Sat., Sun.; Hours: Wed.-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

The Ghostly Manor Thrill Center : 3319 Milan Rd., Sandusky; 626-4467; Ghostly Manor, Escape Room, Lazer Maze, VR Gaming, Skateworld, XD 4D Theater, Mini Golf: Hours: daily, noon-8.

Glass Heritage Gallery : 109 N. Main St., Fostoria; 435-5077; Fostoria glass: ongoing; Hours: Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4.

Hancock Historical Museum: 422 W. Sandusky St., Findlay; 423-4433; Findlay Rocks:1960s Garage Bands, exhibit looks at most popular bands from 1960 through 1969 and the venues they played their music to dancing crowds of teens: through Dec.; Hours: Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4; Sun., 1-4.

Imagination Station: 1 Discovery Way (Adams and Summit streets); 244-2674; Hours: Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

Historic Lyme Village: 5001 State Route 4, Bellevue, Ohio; 483-4949; John Wright Mansion, the John Seymour House, and 14 other 19th Century buildings, Schug Hardware Museum, and National Postmark Collectors Museum and Research Center: Guided Tours: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-5 (last tour at 4).

The Lathrop House Sylvania’s link to the Underground Railroad : Harroun Park, 5416 Main St., Sylvania; 517-5533; Hours: Sun., 1-4.

Mad River and NKP Railroad Museum : 233 York St., Bellevue, Ohio; 483-2222; Hours: daily, noon-4.

The Manor House : Wildwood Preserve, 5100 W. Central Ave.; 407-9790; Tours: Thu., Fri., Sun., Wed., 11 a.m.-5.

Maritime Museum of Sandusky: 125 Meigs St., Sandusky; 624-0274; Underground Railroad Exhibit: ongoing; Hours: Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4.

Mazza Museum of International Art from Children’s Picture Books: University of Findlay’s Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion, Findlay; 434-5521; Hours: Wed.-Fri.​, noon-5; Sun., 1-4.

Merry-Go-Round Museum: 301 Jackson St., Sandusky; 626-6111; Hours: Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4; Sun., noon-4.

Museum and Welcome Center of Fulton County, Ohio : 8848 State Hwy. 108, Wauseon; 337-7922; Sound of the Hammer - Stroke of the Pen Exhibit: ongoing; Hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4; Sun., noon-4.

National Museum of the Great Lakes, the S.S. Col. James M. Schoonmaker, and Tug Ohio: 1701 Front St.; 214-5000; Hard Hat Tours, behind-the-scenes tour of the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship, the Museum Tug Ohio, and the St. Marys Challenger Pilothouse: Sat., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 and 2.; The Underground Railroad: An NMGL Micro Exhibit; through Sun.; Hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5. Last boarding on the boats is 4.

Northcoast Veterans Museum and Memorial: Williams Park, 411 N. Main St., Gibsonburg, Ohio; 332-5912; Military displays, memorabilia, military accessories from the Civil War through present: ongoing; Hours: Mon., 5:30 a.m.-8.

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums : Spiegel Grove, Fremont, Ohio; 332-2081; “Mustering Memory: 160 Years of Saluting the Civil War”: ongoing; Hours: Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

Sandusky County Historical Society Museum: 514 Birchard Ave., Fremont; 332-0303; Hours: Wed., 1-4.

Sauder Historic Village : 22611 State Rt. 2, Archbold, Ohio; 800-590-9755; Hours: Wed.-Sat.,10 a.m.-5.

Schedel Arboretum and Gardens: 19255 W. Portage South River Rd., Elmore; 862-3182; Hours: Thu., 10 a.m.-8; Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 (last admission 3:30); Sun., noon-4 (last admission 3:30).

The Spafford House Museum : 27340 W. River Rd., Perrysburg; 931-0910; Native American, school, military, police, and fire rooms: Hours: Fri., Sat., noon-5; Sun., 1-5.

Sylvania Heritage Center Museum/​Cooke-Kulman House : 5717 N. Main St., Sylvania; ​517-5533; Hours: Sat., 11 a.m.-2; Sun., 1-4.

Tiffin Glass Museum: 25 S. Washington, Tiffin; 448-0200; Glassware made by the artisans from the factory’s nearly hundred-year history, memorabilia and historical documents from the factory’s beginning in 1889 until its closing in 1984; Hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-4.

Toledo Botanical Garden: 5403 Elmer Drive; 407-9810/​ranger407-9718; Hours: daily, 7 a.m. to dusk.

Toledo Firefighters Museum : 918 Sylvania Ave.; 478-3473; Hours: Sat., noon-4.

Toledo Museum of Art : 2445 Monroe St.; 255-8000; Bestowing Beauty: Masterpieces from Persian Lands: through July 17; Hours: Thu., Sun., Wed., 11 a.m.-5; Fri., Sat., 11 a.m.-8.

Toledo Police Museum : 2201 Kenwood Blvd.; 720-2485; Hours: Sat., 10 a.m.-4.

Toledo Zoo and Aquarium: 2 Hippo Way; 385-4040; Hours: Mon., 10 a.m.-noon (zoo closes at 2); Wed.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4 (zoo closes at 5).

Wakeman Archival Research Center: Wakeman Hall, 401 Farnsworth Rd., Waterville; 878-3425; Records of Waterville organizations, businesses, churches, schools and more, family files, and local history: Hours: Wed., 10 a.m.-2.

Williams Park in Gibsonburg: Rt. 300, Gibsonburg; 849-3048/​637-2634; Sculpture in the Village, Veterans Memorial, and Public Safety Service Memorial (sculptural replica of New World Trade Center and antenna from the North Tower): Hours: daily, sunrise to sunset.

Wolcott Heritage Center : Maumee Valley Historical Society at 1035 River Rd., Maumee; 893-9602; Sat., 12:30-3:30.

Wolcott Keeper’s House and Museum : 9999 E. Bayshore Rd., Marblehead, Ohio; 798-9339/​351-1244; Hours: Thu., Fri., Sat., Tue., 1-4.

Wood County Historical Center and Museum: 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green; 352-0967; The Mary and Carl Bach Story: ongoing; Hours: Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4; Sat., Sun., 1-4.

Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum: 220 E. Ann St., Ann Arbor; 734-995-5439; Hours: Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

Detroit Historical Museum : 5401 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-1805 313-833-0277; Automotive Showcase; ongoing; Boom Town: Detroit in the 1920s; ongoing; Hours: Thu.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., 1-5.

Dossin Great Lakes Museum: 100 Strand Drive, Belle Isle, Detroit; 313-833-5538; Maritime Miniatures: The Art of the Ship Model: ongoing; the Richard and Jane Manoogian Ship Model Showcase: ongoing; Hours: Fri., Sun., 10 a.m.-5; Sat., 10 a.m.-4.

Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation : 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn; 313-982-6001/​800-835-5237; Hours: daily, 9:30 a.m.-5. Greenfield Village: Hours: Thu.-Mon., 9:30 a.m.-5.

Hidden Lake Gardens and the Conservatory: 6214 Monroe Rd. (M-50), Tipton, Mich.; 517-431-2060; Gardens and Grounds: Hours: Tue.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 (entry gates close at 4:30); Conservatory and Bonsai Courtyard: Hours: Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4.

Lenawee County Historical Museum: 110 E. Church St., Adrian; 517-265-6071; The Cesar Chavez: Migrant Farmworkers Strike and Boycott Exhibit: ongoing; History of Lenawee County Law Enforcement; ongoing; Anti-Slavery/​Underground Railroad Exhibit, showcasing roles local educational institutions had in the anti-slavery movement: ongoing; Hours: Fri., Sat., 10 a.m.-2.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens: 1800 N. Dixboro Rd., Ann Arbor; 734-647-7600; Gardens hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-8; Sun., 10 a.m.-4:30; Conservatory closed on Mondays; Arboretum/​Trails: daily, sunrise to sunset.

Monroe County Historical Museum: 126 S. Monroe St., Monroe; 734-240-7780; General George A. Custer and Family Exhibit: ongoing; Hours: Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

Museum of Natural History: University of Michigan, Biological Sciences Building, 1105 N. University Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-764-0478; Unseen Worlds by Jim Cogswell: ongoing; Evolution: Life through Time; ongoing; Hours: Wed.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4.

Old Mill Museum: 242 Toledo St., Dundee, Mich.; 734-529-8596/​museum@dundeeoldmill.com; Hours: Fri.-Mon., noon-4.

River Raisin National Battlefield Park: 1403 E. Elm Ave., Monroe; 734-243-7136; Park trails, parking lots, grounds and pavilion hours: daily, sunrise to sunset. Visitor’s Center: daily, 10 a.m.-5.

William G. Thompson House Museum and Gardens: 101 Summit St., Hudson, Mich.; 517-448-8125; Hours: Mon., Wed., Fri., 12:30-3:30.

Boats/Ferries

Sandpiper : docked at 1 Jefferson Ave. and Water St.; reservations 537-1212; Picnic Lunch Cruise: Thu., 11:30 a.m.; Friday Night Family Cruise: Fri., 6; Discover the River: Sat., 10 a.m.; Sunset Cruise and City Lights: Sun., 8.

Miller Ferries : 5174 E. Water St., end of State Rt. 53 North, off State Rt. 2; Port Clinton; Put-In-Bay, Middle Bass Island: Check website for daily schedules.

Train Rides

Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation and Museum : 12505 County Rd. 99, Findlay; 423-2995; Quarter scale train rides, model train displays, museum tours, games, play area, and more: Hours: Sat., Sun., 1-4.

Old Road Dinner Train Blissfield Railroad: 301 E. Adrian St./​U.S. 223, Blissfield, Mich.; 888-467-2451; Murder Old Road Dinner Train: Hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-7.