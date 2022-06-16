ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Her Life Has Been Ruined’: Ghislaine Maxwell’s Attorneys Ask for Prison Sentence of Four to Five Years, Claim Inmate Bragged About Being Offered Money to Kill Her

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
In a two-pronged attack, attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday asked a federal judge in Manhattan for a “significant variance below” a suggested prison sentence for the socialite-turned-defendant who was convicted last December of sex trafficking and conspiring to entice minors. In a sentencing memorandum filed Wednesday,...

Kski324
3d ago

Why is she still able to live that life?! 🤔 What she did to children would have sent her to the chair in a society that cares about children.

Andria M. Simpson-Russell
3d ago

HER life has been ruined by her 9wn doings. Imagine the lives of those tern girls or doesn't she care about them. I can see why Don the let's liked her and her creepy dead boyfriend so much. Blaming other people for their bad acts.

Tell It Like It Is
3d ago

Who lets their underage girl go there? Like the Bill Cosby case. Who lets their underage girl go to the Playboy Masion? Their mothers should be prosecuted too.

