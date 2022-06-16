ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

 3 days ago
  • Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General Corporation DG price target from $225 to $250. Dollar General shares fell 1.1% to $229.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL price target from $205 to $212. Bill.com shares fell 6.2% to $106.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut the price target on Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR from $224 to $200. Extra Space Storage shares gained 1.7% to close at $161.50 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG price target from $182 to $185. Arthur J. Gallagher shares fell 0.3% to close at $152.75 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup lowered The Boeing Company BA price target from $219 to $209. Boeing shares fell 1% to $132.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald cut the price target on High Tide Inc. HITI from $7 to $4.45. High Tide shares fell 9.3% to close at $2.05 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted AutoZone, Inc. AZO price target from $2,125 to $2,420. AutoZone shares fell 1% to close at $2,013.81 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE from $52 to $43. Cheesecake Factory shares fell 1.4% to $28.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered price target for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. FR from $70 to $61. First Industrial Realty Trust shares rose 1.7% to close at $47.70 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Sweetgreen, Inc. SG from $32 to $16. Sweetgreen shares rose 2.8% to close at $13.74 on Wednesday.

As Bitcoin Plunges Below The Last Bull Cycle High, Here's A Likely Path Ahead

Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging over 8% lower on Saturday, breaking down from a bear flag pattern Benzinga called out on Thursday. The bear flag pattern suggests Bitcoin is heading toward the $15,500 mark on this leg down, because the measured move is about 33%. The measured move of a bear flag is calculated by taking the length of the pole as a percentage and subtracting it from the highest price within the flag formation.
MARKETS
