ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

More Trouble For Baby Formula Production As Thunderstorms, Flood, Hit Abbott's Troubled Michigan Plant

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
  • Just a few weeks after reopening its baby formula Sturgis, Michigan plant, Abbott Laboratories ABT said it paused EleCare specialty baby formula production after recent thunderstorms flooded part of the facility.
  • The company has informed the FDA and will conduct comprehensive testing with an independent third party to ensure the plant is safe to resume production.
  • This will likely delay the production and distribution of new products for a few weeks.
  • The company has assured that it has a sufficient supply of EleCare and most of its specialty and metabolic formulas to meet these needs until new products are available.
  • These products are being released to consumers in need in coordination with healthcare professionals.
  • Abbott will have produced 8.7 million pounds of infant formula in June for the U.S., or the equivalent of 168.2 million 6 oz. feedings, which is 95% of January production, before the recall and does not include production from Sturgis.
  • Once the plant is re-sanitized and production resumes, Abbott will again begin EleCare production, followed by specialty and metabolic formulas. In parallel, it will work to restart Similac production at the plant as soon as possible.
  • Price Action: ABT shares are down 1.96% at $102.75 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Company

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Crashing

The past month has seen a major plunge in cryptocurrency prices, as recessionary fears loom and major firms experience operational problems and insolvencies. The Analyst: Marcus Sotiriou, the analyst at the UK-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, analyzed the severe sell-off experienced in the cryptocurrency market recently. The Thesis: Sotiriou highlights...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
Sturgis, MI
Business
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Sturgis, MI
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dipping around 450 on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Baby Formula#Formulas#Abbott Laboratories Abt#Similac
Benzinga

As Bitcoin Plunges Below The Last Bull Cycle High, Here's A Likely Path Ahead

Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging over 8% lower on Saturday, breaking down from a bear flag pattern Benzinga called out on Thursday. The bear flag pattern suggests Bitcoin is heading toward the $15,500 mark on this leg down, because the measured move is about 33%. The measured move of a bear flag is calculated by taking the length of the pole as a percentage and subtracting it from the highest price within the flag formation.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

Elon Musk Acknowledges This Automaker As Doing 'Pretty Well' In Electrification

The Biden administration's backing of legacy automakers as potential leaders of the U.S. electric vehicle market has always drawn the ire of Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA supporters. A Tesla influencer going by the twitter handle @SawyerMerritt on Friday shared a screenshot of a CNBC video showing Tesla as the undisputed leader of the U.S. EV market in the first quarter.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

High Tide Launching Cabana Cannabis Branded White Label Products In Ontario This Fall

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI (FSE:2LYA) has confirmed that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores in Ontario will begin sales of Cabana Cannabis Co. branded shatter, THC gummies, pre-rolls, and full-spectrum multicannabinoid tinctures and softgels in the fall of 2022. This confirmation comes as a result of the licensed producers with whom the company has entered into white label agreements having received approval from the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") to list their initial Cabana Cannabis Co. branded products as part of the OCS' Fall Product Call for 2022. The initial lineup of Cabana Cannabis Co. products, and the licensed producers who have respectively manufactured and received OCS approval for such products, are as follows:
RETAIL
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Blackstone Strategic Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Blackstone Strategic BGB. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 67 cents per share. On Wednesday, Blackstone Strategic will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 67 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
51K+
Followers
141K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy