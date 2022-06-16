Aquestive Therapeutics Reveals Favorable Data From Epinephrine Trial For Allergies

Celsion Corporation CLSN is currently conducting the Phase 1/2 OVATION 2 study of GEN-1 (the company's lead immunotherapy development product) in advanced stage (Stage III/IV) ovarian cancer. The company recently announced that the trial is 85% enrolled, with a maximum of 130 patients being enrolled if time allows. The company has indicated that enrollment will conclude by the end of August 2022. The primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) will be reported after 80 PFS events occur, or 16 months median time on study, whichever comes first. We anticipate topline data in the third quarter of 2023.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO