Moderna Plans COVID-19 Vaccine Trial For Infants: WSJ

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
 3 days ago
  • Moderna Inc MRNA is reportedly planning to evaluate its COVID-19 vaccine in infants aged three months to 6 months.
  • According to the Wall Street Journal report, the company is in the final stages of planning the study, to be named BabyCove.
  • It is expected to begin enrolling approximately 700 babies in September.
  • The new study would test the appropriate dose level in babies, Jacqueline Miller, Moderna's senior vice president and head of infectious-disease research, said during a meeting of advisers to the FDA.
  • The spokesman said Moderna plans to use a modified version of its shot that targets the original coronavirus strain and the omicron variant.
  • The babies would receive a primary series of two doses, given eight weeks apart to match schedules for pediatrician visits.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 2.13% at $125.79 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

