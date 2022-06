Whether you're looking to dine in Old Town or tour the Gamble House, you’ll want to make a stop at all of these things to do in Pasadena. Pasadena will never be as bustling as Hollywood or as painfully trendy as Highland Park, but that’s exactly what makes this city in the San Gabriel Valley so enjoyable. Set against the San Gabriel Mountains, the town packs in enough things to do without veering into territory that’s either too hectic or too sleepy. You can go shopping along Colorado Boulevard, tour turn-of-the-century mansions and hike Echo Mountain, all within the space of an afternoon. Whether you’re spending a day or an entire weekend here, you can’t go wrong with these essential things to do in Pasadena.

