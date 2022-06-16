ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two Shootings Reported in Chattanooga Wednesday Night

By Nick Hill
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department responded to two shootings late Wednesday evening. The first shooting took place in the 400 block of Tacoa Avenue. Police say they responded at 8:25 PM and found...

WDEF

Two females shot near Station Street

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-On June 19, 2022, Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a person shot. The following are the preliminary facts of the investigation:. Police working the area overheard a loud argument coming from a parking lot adjacent to Station Street. As police approached the area, gunfire rang out.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Person Shot on Retro Hughes Road

Hamilton County, TN – On June 18, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Retro Hughes Road for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, preliminary information from the scene indicates one individual was shot and was transported...
WTVC

One person dead after rafting Ocoee River Saturday afternoon

OCOEE, Tenn. — Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirms one person died after rafting the Ocoee River Saturday afternoon. Since the incident happened on the river, the sheriff's office is not leading the investigation, so Sheriff Ross says that's all he can confirm at this time. We reached out...
OCOEE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire at historic Chattanooga church was intentionally set

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A fire that heavily damaged a historic church in Chattanooga was intentionally set and authorities searched Friday for a person of interest in the arson case, officials said. A three-alarm fire on June 10 at Phillips Chapel and Chauncey-Goode Auditorium in downtown Chattanooga nearly destroyed...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wmot.org

Police arrest third suspect in Chattanooga mass shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A third arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured. News outlets cited an affidavit filed with the U.S. District Court for Eastern Tennessee in reporting that 31-year-old Rodney Harris was charged Tuesday in federal court with possession of a firearm by a felon.
mymix1041.com

Officer Involved Shooting on Blue Springs Road

CLEVELAND, TN. (JUNE 16, 2022) — On June 16, 2022, at 12:20 a.m., Cleveland/Bradley 911 Center received a call in reference to a man threatening suicide. Deputies of Bradley County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a Blue Springs Road address in Cleveland, TN, to check on the male. Just after 1:00 a.m., deputies made contact with the male in his home. The deputies were confronted with a threat on the scene. The male was then shot by law enforcement. Life-saving efforts were performed by deputies; however, the male was later pronounced dead by medical professionals. Sheriff Steve Lawson contacted the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and requested an independent investigation be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Per standard protocol, the officers involved will be on administrative leave. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. Any inquiries about this case should be directed to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

24-year-old woman shot in Chattanooga Wednesday night, say police

A woman was shot on McCutcheon Road Wednesday night. A release says she suffered non life threatening injuries. The details are still unclear. According to the release investigators with the Robbery Division are looking into the situation. CPD is asking that anyone with any information call 423-643-5100 or submit a...
southgatv.com

Crisp fraud suspects caught in Chattanooga

CORDELE, GA – A pair of suspects from Columbus, Georgia who are facing identity and credit card fraud charges locally, are being held in Chattanooga, Tennessee after their Tuesday arrest in the Scenic City. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Haley Little says Maurion Jones, a 22-year-old male,...
WTVC

Industrial fire forces worker evacuations at La-Z-Boy plant in Dayton Friday

DAYTON, Tenn. — Dispatchers in Rhea County confirm that several firefighter crews are on the scene of the La-Z-Boy plant in Dayton Friday investigating a report of a fire. The Graysville Volunteer Fire Department later confirmed on Facebook that it is a "working industrial fire" with several companies on the scene.
DAYTON, TN

