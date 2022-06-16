Arrest in Westbury Smoke Shop for Selling THC Gummies to Underage Undercover Agent

NEW YORK - A Long Island man faces charges for allegedly faking his own kidnapping in an effort to gain favor with his estranged spouse. The Suffolk County Police say they arrested Luis R. Umanzor on Friday afternoon in Brentwood. Police say the man claimed he was abducted by three unknown men in the parking lot outside an Islandia business on Veterans Memorial Highway on Thursday morning.
Police are investigating after remains of a body were found at a Long Island park. The remains of the unidentified male body were located Saturday, June 18 at around 9:40 a.m. in Baldwin. in the water at the Coes Neck Park Preserve, Nassau County Police said. Detectives request that anyone...
The body of a woman was found stuffed into a plastic bag in the basement of a Queens home on Saturday, and police were trying to determine if the victim was the ex-girlfriend of the homeowner’s son. The 65-year-old homeowner of the Laurelton home at 138th Ave. near Carson St. discovered the remains around 2:50 p.m. as he was cleaning the basement where his 30-year-old son lived, cops said. ...
A recent Facebook post from a Beacon, NY resident immediately took me back in my memory to five years ago, when a scheme left me with hundreds of dollars worth of illicit product sitting at my door. Possible Scam Arriving in the Hudson Valley, NY?. "I received a package addressed...
NEW YORK - Police are looking for two people allegedly caught on camera robbing a 74-year-old woman inside an elevator in Brooklyn.It happened at a building on 21st Street between Mermaid and Surf Avenues in Coney Island at around 11:30 a.m. on June 15. Video shows the suspects and a woman inside an elevator. One suspect stepped away and the other allegedly threatened to kill her unless she handed over her purse.The suspects got away with $600, police said. The woman was not hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
A team of thieves took home a $25,000 payday this week in Brooklyn after making off with a purse flush with cash, authorities say. Police said the tag-team duo moved in two waves, distracting their victim before moving in on the ultimate prize. The robbery occurred in Williamsburg Thursday afternoon.
On Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1845 hours, the following 35-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Jamaine Rowe. NYC Department of Correction (DOC) Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
A woman and teenage boy have been charged in connection to an attempted robbery outside a Long Island Walmart. It happened on Friday, June 17 at 8:05 a.m. in Valley Stream. According to Nassau County Police Robbery Squad Detectives, a 47-year-old man was in the driver’s seat of a 2016 Volkswagen in the parking lot of the Walmart, located at 77 Green Acres Road.
A Paramus man who'd gone missing was found safe, authorities said Saturday. Joseph Kelly Jr., 82, was reunited with his family. A police K-9 had joined the search for the missing Regis Court resident, who authorities said was last seen at 6:45 p.m. Friday. to sign up for Daily Voice's...
QUEENS (PIX11)– One man died and two others were injured after being shot with an assault rifle in Queens early Sunday morning, police said. The incident occurred in the parking lot behind a catering hall at 136-26 Cross Bay Blvd. in Ozone Park at around 5:05 a.m. following a dispute, police said. A 38-year man […]
NEW YORK - The Nassau County Police Department was investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the water at a park on Saturday morning. Police say that the unidentified man's body was found just after 9:30 a.m. in Coes Neck Park Preserve in Baldwin. No other...
Police are investigating the circumstances after a man was found critically injured on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call of a man found on the ground in East Patchogue in the parking lot of 770 Montauk Highway on July 17 at approximately 12 a.m. Friday, June 17.
A man has been charged with allegedly attacking a police officer and punching him in the eye during an arrest attempt on Long Island. The incident took place in Oceanside around 3:10 a.m., Friday, June 17. According to detectives, Julian Lynch, age 28, of Brooklyn, entered a 7-11 located at...
Benjamins fell from his pockets as a career criminal from Hackensack tried to flee Maywood police following a car burglary spree, authorities said. Police grabbed Robert L. Oliver, 44, after a brief struggle, Chief Terence Kenny said. They recovered $1,400 in hundred-dollar bills taken from a vehicle parked outside an...
