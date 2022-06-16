ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbury, NY

Arrest in Westbury Smoke Shop for Selling THC Gummies to Underage Undercover Agent

By Long Island
longisland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a man at 9:20pm on Wednesday June 15, 2022 in Westbury. Narcotics Vice Squad Detectives were investigating the non-fatal overdose of two...

www.longisland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Man faked kidnapping to attract help from estranged spouse, cops say

NEW YORK - A Long Island man faces charges for allegedly faking his own kidnapping in an effort to gain favor with his estranged spouse. The Suffolk County Police say they arrested Luis R. Umanzor on Friday afternoon in Brentwood. Police say the man claimed he was abducted by three unknown men in the parking lot outside an Islandia business on Veterans Memorial Highway on Thursday morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Brentwood Man Arrested For Falsely Claiming He Was Kidnapped

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives arrested a Brentwood man this afternoon after he filed a false police report claiming he was kidnapped. Luis R. Umanzor said he was abducted by three unknown men in the parking lot outside 1700 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia on June 16 at approximately 6 a.m.. Umanzor said the men put a bag over his head, forced him into a car, and kept him at an unspecified location against his will for several hours before dropping him off at a local hospital.
BRENTWOOD, NY
Daily Voice

Body Found At Baldwin Park

Police are investigating after remains of a body were found at a Long Island park. The remains of the unidentified male body were located Saturday, June 18 at around 9:40 a.m. in Baldwin. in the water at the Coes Neck Park Preserve, Nassau County Police said. Detectives request that anyone...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Body found stuffed in bag at Queens home, police questioning owner’s son

The body of a woman was found stuffed into a plastic bag in the basement of a Queens home on Saturday, and police were trying to determine if the victim was the ex-girlfriend of the homeowner’s son. The 65-year-old homeowner of the Laurelton home at 138th Ave. near Carson St. discovered the remains around 2:50 p.m. as he was cleaning the basement where his 30-year-old son lived, cops said. ...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westbury, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
Westbury, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect threatened to kill woman during elevator robbery

NEW YORK - Police are looking for two people allegedly caught on camera robbing a 74-year-old woman inside an elevator in Brooklyn.It happened at a building on 21st Street between Mermaid and Surf Avenues in Coney Island at around 11:30 a.m. on June 15. Video shows the suspects and a woman inside an elevator. One suspect stepped away and the other allegedly threatened to kill her unless she handed over her purse.The suspects got away with $600, police said. The woman was not hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Jamaine Rowe, 35, Arrested

On Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1845 hours, the following 35-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Jamaine Rowe. NYC Department of Correction (DOC) Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thc#Undercover Agent#The Major Case Bureau#First District Court#Main Street Hempstead
Daily Voice

Woman, Teenage Boy Nabbed After Attempted Robbery Outside Valley Stream Walmart, Police Say

A woman and teenage boy have been charged in connection to an attempted robbery outside a Long Island Walmart. It happened on Friday, June 17 at 8:05 a.m. in Valley Stream. According to Nassau County Police Robbery Squad Detectives, a 47-year-old man was in the driver’s seat of a 2016 Volkswagen in the parking lot of the Walmart, located at 77 Green Acres Road.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PIX11

1 dead, 2 injured in Queens triple shooting with assault rifle: NYPD

QUEENS (PIX11)– One man died and two others were injured after being shot with an assault rifle in Queens early Sunday morning, police said. The incident occurred in the parking lot behind a catering hall at 136-26 Cross Bay Blvd. in Ozone Park at around 5:05 a.m. following a dispute, police said. A 38-year man […]
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Body found in water at Long Island park

NEW YORK - The Nassau County Police Department was investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the water at a park on Saturday morning. Police say that the unidentified man's body was found just after 9:30 a.m. in Coes Neck Park Preserve in Baldwin. No other...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Found Critically Injured In East Patchogue

Police are investigating the circumstances after a man was found critically injured on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call of a man found on the ground in East Patchogue in the parking lot of 770 Montauk Highway on July 17 at approximately 12 a.m. Friday, June 17.
EAST PATCHOGUE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy