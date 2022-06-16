ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Magic and Preparation of Becoming Mary Poppins

By Jerry Edwards
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broadway Musical Mary Poppins will be coming to the Washington Community Center with opening night set for this Friday at 7:30pm. Every play or musical needs its lead and performing the role of the famous British nanny will be Zoe Wagner who is a seasoned veteran of the stage who...

'Top Gun: Maverick' Actor Fittingly Revealed to Be Son of '90s Blockbuster Legend

Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman is already an established talent on his own, with roles in Amazon Prime's Outer Range and Hulu's limited series Catch-22. He also happens to be the son of a fellow actor who showed his skills in a (fictional) fighter jet cockpit: Independence Day star Bill Pullman. In Top Gun: Maverick, Pullman, 29, plays Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd, the bespectacled weapons system officer paired with pilot Lt. Natasha "Phoenix" Trace (Monica Barbaro).
IndieWire

Even Julie Andrews Still Doesn’t Know What Her ‘Aquaman’ Character Was

Click here to read the full article. First, there was Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” MCU amnesia. Now, DC has Julie Andrews treading water over her “Aquaman” character. The Oscar winner lent her voice to an underwater sea creature that speaks telepathically with the titular superhero, played by Jason Momoa, in the 2018 film directed by James Wan. The “Mary Poppins” star was an immediate scene-stealer, if only she knew what scene that was. “Apart from ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘Bridgerton,’ and, umm … [laughs] I’m not going to mention ‘Aquaman,’ where I play some kind of a sea serpent or something,” Andrews told...
NME

Ryan Reynolds wishes Hugh Jackman well with ABBA meme after testing positive for COVID

Ryan Reynolds has wished Hugh Jackman well after the actor tested positive for COVID-19, with a montage of their friendship soundtracked by ABBA. On Monday (June 13), Jackman announced on Twitter he had tested positive for a second time. The news came a day after his performance at the Tony Awards. As such, the actor’s standby Max Clayton will take his place in the Broadway production of The Music Man.
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood Once Saved a Classic Film From Production Limbo

It comes as no surprise to anyone that Clint Eastwood loves making films as a lot of his career is definitely on the silver screen. One of his movies, though, gets stuck in production. This happens to movies sometimes. Some of them don’t get filmed in the long run. When it comes to Eastwood, he’s an absolute beast about both acting and making movies. One classic film on the Eastwood resume’ just about didn’t get done. He saved it from production limbo.
Vern Miller
Deadline

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Sets 2024 Release; ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Heads To Pre-Summer 2023

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate announced this afternoon that their Dirty Dancing sequel starring Jennifer Grey will hit theaters on Feb. 9, 2024. Deadline first reported about the project, which Jonathan Levine is directing off a screenplay by Elizabeth Chomko, Jonathan Levine, Mikki Daughtry, Tobias Iaconis. In part 2, Baby (Grey) takes us back to Kellerman’s Resort for a story of summer, young romance, and dancing. That weekend is the pre-Valentine’s Day weekend and right now Universal has an untitled animation film on the calendar. In addition, Lionsgate’s feature take of Judy Blume’s 1970 novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret will...
SFGate

Julie Andrews at AFI honor: 'I've been the most lucky lady'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julie Andrews was honored by the American Film Institute last week for a Hollywood career that couldn’t have started more supercalifragilisticexpialidocious-ly — with an Oscar-winning performance in a film that would become an instant classic: “Mary Poppins.”. Before the AFI Life Achievement...
Collider

'Transformers' Returns to Theaters for 15th Anniversary Screenings

Fans of the Transformers franchise now have the chance to roll out and re-experience its first live-action film in theaters again this summer. Coming right off of the heels of the film's 15th anniversary, Fathom Events is set to host a re-release of the smash summer hit for two days only on July 10 and July 14. Fathom Events is no stranger to the franchise having previously screened a re-release for the cult classic animated film, The Transformers: The Movie, in 2018 and in 2021 for its 35th anniversary.
Deadline

After Katy Perry Musical ‘Melody’, Cross Creek & Zag Set 10-Picture Animation Deal Including Michael Gracey Collaboration: Annecy

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of us revealing their Katy Perry animated musical Melody, The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and The Pale Blue Eye outfit Cross Creek Pictures and animation specialist Zag have set an agreement to develop and produce a slate of ten animated, live-action and hybrid format features, the majority of which will be musicals. Among the new projects is a collaboration with Michael Gracey, director of The Greatest Showman, with whom Zag and Cross Creek are also working on Melody. The pact has been struck by Jeremy Zag, founder and CEO of LA...
TVOvermind

How Harry Potter Killed The Fantastic Beasts Franchise

Harry Potter has dominated entertainment and media for over two decades at this point. Ever since the first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, arrived on store shelves in 1997, the franchise was already a big part of pop culture. The brand only grew bigger once the first film came out in 2001. Despite the books being hundreds of pages long, the translation to the big screen was nearly flawless as the quality of each entry only seemed to get better. Plus, the franchise managed to get a bunch of kid actors who were a perfect representation of the books. By the time the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II, had hit theaters, the franchise easily made over a billion dollars at the box office.
