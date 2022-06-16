ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

Family Friendly Puppet Show for Juneteenth set for Saturday.

By Jerry Edwards
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre Company will perform the premier of “Remembering Buxton” which will involve community participation. This company out...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Free Speaking Event for Author Rachelle Chase at the Library.

Before the book signing at Cafe Dodici, nationally renowned author Rachelle Chase will be giving a free presentation today at the Washington Public Library to discuss her new book “Lost Buxton”. Library Director Cary Ann Siegfried says that this presentation today is a can’t miss event. “I...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Opening Night for Mary Poppins

The opening night for Mary Poppins is finally here as the Washington Community Center is set to host the newest musical produced by the Washington Community Theater. Both the Friday and Saturday shows this week will be at 7:30pm with the Sunday matinee set for 2:30pm. The Community Center will...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Country Club to Host the Washington Fire Department Golf Tournament

A date has been set for the annual Washington Fire Department Golf Tournament. The date for the event has been set for Saturday, July 30th with registration set to begin at 8am. The tournament starts at nine at the Washington Golf and Country Club, 1732 Country Club Rd. The registration fee per person is $50, which includes lunch and if you would like to rent a cart for the day it will be an extra $20.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Citizen Recieves Governor’s Volunteer Award

Brent Kromrie of Washington received a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg during a special recognition ceremony held at Indian Hills Community College. Kromrie, a volunteer and board president for Main Street Washington was honored with an Individual award by Main Street Iowa for his outstanding commitment and service.
WASHINGTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Liberty, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Entertainment
State
Washington State
kciiradio.com

Keota Council Talks Pool Plans and More at Monday Meeting

The Keota City Council will meet in regular session Monday. On the agenda are a discussion of a YMCA proposal for management of the Keota Municipal Pool and utilities for the pool, a discharge prohibition ordinance and wages and hours information for the Wilson Public Library. The meeting will be held at 7p.m. Monday at Keota City Hall.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Local Archer Competes at Illinois S3DA State Tournament

Washington’s own Jonathan Moore has continued his archery season into the summer and recently competed in the Illinois S3DA State 3D Tournament at Rend Lake. The incoming senior competes for the Flint River Archery Club based out of Burlington and they are registered out of Iowa and Illinois. Moore shot a total of 25 rounds of target archery in the timber and finished with a final score of 180 to place fifth overall. That showing was good enough to qualify for the National S3DA Tournament also held at Rend Lake this weekend.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

The WACO Foundation Hosts Golf Outing in Wapello

The WACO foundation is hosting its 2022 Golf Outing. This year’s 4 person best shot event will be at the Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club near Wapello on June 25 with registration at noon and a Shotgun Start at 1 pm. Registration is $300 per team. Admission includes:...
WAPELLO, IA
kciiradio.com

Corn Crib Burns Down in Washington County

Authorities responded to a barn fire early Thursday morning. Just before 1a.m. a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy reported a barn fire south of the residence at 2064 Larch Avenue. Kalona Fire, Riverside Fire, Washington Fire and Alliant Energy responded. Kalona Fire Chief Jerry Zahradnek describes the scene, “Well it...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppet Show#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Central Park#Juneteenth#United States#Performing
kciiradio.com

Lone Tree Seeks to Fill Council Vacancies

The City of Lone Tree has two vacancies on their city council. The seats were previously held by Dave Wageman and Brad Pearson. The terms for both expire December 31st, 2023. The Lone Tree Council has elected to fill the vacancies by appointment, but the electors of the City have the right to file a petition requiring that the vacancies be filled by special election. A valid petition would have to be filed with the Lone Tree City Clerk.
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Wanted Washington Man Turns Himself In

43-year-old Christopher Robert Reed of Fairfield, IA turned himself in on Monday to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear at a pretrial conference for charges of two counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death. The original incident as reported by KCII occurred on March...
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Three Car Wreck at Ainsworth Four Corners

At approximately 1:44 p.m. Thursday, June 16, the Washington County Communications Center received a report of a three vehicle wreck with injuries that blocked the roadway, near the main entrance to the Ainsworth Four Corners located at 3112 Highway 92. Upon investigation, it was determined that a white 2014 ,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Double-Digit Fourth Launches Wildcats in Blowout of Bulldogs

It took awhile for the offense to get going, but when it did, it never stopped for the Columbus Community softball team on Thursday when they downed Mediapolis 11-0 in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference matchup. The Wildcats led just 1-0 in the fourth when the bats exploded for a...
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
kciiradio.com

Stolen Vehicle Leads to Arrest in Mount Pleasant

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office made a felony arrest last week, solving a stolen vehicle case. Just after 1a.m. on June 9th, officers were alerted to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1600 Grid of 265th Street near Oakland Mills. It was reported that a male subject had stolen a blue 2005 Chrysler 300 from a residence and fled. Officers attempted to locate the suspect at a Mount Pleasant apartment complex. Authorities were able to locate, identify and arrest 23-year-old Edward “JT” Antwan Easley of Mount Pleasant. Easley was charged with theft in the second degree, a class D felony, and given a citation for operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license. Easley was transported to the Henry County Jail without incident. The Mount Pleasant Police Department assisted with the investigation.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

WMU Softball Crush Pekin, Panther Baseball Return Favor

It was a couple of decisive games in Packwood on Thursday with the Winfield-Mt. Union summer teams traveling to face Pekin and both schools ended in a split. The WMU softball team had their way in an 11-1 win over the Panthers (5-8) with the Wolves scoring in five of six innings. It was a hit parade for the road team finishing with 17 knocks headlined by a 3-for-4 with one RBI night from Makiah Lower. Josie Nelson connected on three singles, Keely Malone brought in four runs and scored twice, and Jobey Malone went yard on a solo shot. Lower tossed all six innings in the circle giving up no earned runs on three hits and no free passes. The Wolves improve to 5-7 overall and in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference.
PACKWOOD, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens Meet Hawks in Donnellson

The Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball and softball teams are back on the road Friday in a Southeast Iowa Superconference crossover doubleheader against the Central Lee Hawks. The Hillcrest softball team is 3-8 on the year and 2-7 in the Superconference, after a 13-1 loss in three innings at Lone Tree Thursday. For the season, the Ravens are hitting .285 as a group with five players over .300, led by Grace Miller’s .391. Malia Yoder has 11 hits and nine RBI, Esther Hughes has scored 10 runs. In the circle, Leah Bontrager is 3-8 with 55 innings thrown and a seven ERA. Central Lee is 12-4 on the year and 7-1 in the south division. They were 12-0 winners against New London last night. The Hawks are hitting .348 this season with eight players over .300, led by Meghan Hopp’s .481with 25 hits. Shanna Buford has 20 driven in and Kenna Sandoval has scored 17 times. Sophie Turner and Hopp have thrown 85 innings this season with an 11-3 record and 1.56ERA. Central Lee has won eight of the last 10 in the series, including four straight with an 8-1 win last season the most recent.
DONNELLSON, IA
kciiradio.com

Early Runs Help Huskie Baseball, Softball Falls to Falcons

A short drive to Letts was on the docket for the Highland summer teams on Thursday with the Southeast Iowa Super Conference showdowns concluding in a split. The Huskie baseball squad put up some early runs against the Falcons (3-11) and sustained a lead throughout for a 5-1 victory. The offense had just four hits, but Connor Grinstead knocked in three runs on a double while Trevor McFarland and Logan Bonebrake each brought in tallies. Bonebrake picked up the win on the hill tossing four innings of one run ball (unearned) on one hit and striking out seven. Highland improves to 14-1 overall and 9-1 in the SEISC.
LETTS, IA
kciiradio.com

Six Ravens Selected All-Superconference

Following the spring sports season, the Southeast Iowa Superconference has announced their soccer All-Conference teams and six Hillcrest Academy Ravens were recognized. Hillcrest junior Grant Bender was a first team defensive selection. Bender helped anchor a back line that allowed Hillcrest to post three defensive shut outs during the year.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Sigourney Softball Continues Winning Ways, Baseball Suffers First Setbacks

Hitting their stride is exactly what the Sigourney softball team is doing winning eight straight including a couple victories in the middle of the week. The bats were as hot as the weather outside on Tuesday when the Savages beat Pleasantville in a wild one by a 12-11 score. Trailing 11-10 in the seventh, Sigourney managed their second walk-off in a week this time coming on a Courtney Hemsley single and a throwing error that brought in the winning tally. The offense had 17 hits with Hemsley finishing 3-for-5 with two RBI. Carly Goodwin, Macy Fisch, and Josephine Moore also brought in a pair of runs. The next night, the black and gold cruised to a 12-4 win over South Iowa Cedar League foe Lynnville-Sully. Hemsley stayed red hot at the dish going 4-for-5 with two RBI and Goodwin plated three runners. The sophomore Goodwin tossed a complete game in the circle without an earned run and surrendering just five hits while striking out 11. The Savages improve to 14-3 overall and 10-1 in the SICL.
SIGOURNEY, IA
kciiradio.com

Anderson Carries Eagle Win Streak to Seven in Win Over Warriors

One of the hottest baseball teams in the area resides in Keota and they weren’t cooling off on Wednesday when they relied on another stellar pitching performance in a 4-2 victory over HLV (3-7). Keota picked up a run in the first and two in the second and that...
KEOTA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy