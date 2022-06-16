Family Friendly Puppet Show for Juneteenth set for Saturday.

The Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball and softball teams are back on the road Friday in a Southeast Iowa Superconference crossover doubleheader against the Central Lee Hawks. The Hillcrest softball team is 3-8 on the year and 2-7 in the Superconference, after a 13-1 loss in three innings at Lone Tree Thursday. For the season, the Ravens are hitting .285 as a group with five players over .300, led by Grace Miller’s .391. Malia Yoder has 11 hits and nine RBI, Esther Hughes has scored 10 runs. In the circle, Leah Bontrager is 3-8 with 55 innings thrown and a seven ERA. Central Lee is 12-4 on the year and 7-1 in the south division. They were 12-0 winners against New London last night. The Hawks are hitting .348 this season with eight players over .300, led by Meghan Hopp’s .481with 25 hits. Shanna Buford has 20 driven in and Kenna Sandoval has scored 17 times. Sophie Turner and Hopp have thrown 85 innings this season with an 11-3 record and 1.56ERA. Central Lee has won eight of the last 10 in the series, including four straight with an 8-1 win last season the most recent.

DONNELLSON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO